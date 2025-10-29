Wake Smiles' Art Benefit

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Yellow house on the sound in coastal North Carolina
Starting bid
atmospheric evening image
Starting bid
Fisherman on lake side in California
Starting bid
atomospheric evening image
Starting bid
Small girl and dog looking over the water in Monhegan, Maine
Starting bid
Single sailboat keeling over with wind
Starting bid
View over the cliffs on Monhegan, Maine
Starting bid
Late sunlight reflections in Monhegan, Maine
Starting bid
Bright landscape with flower farm
Starting bid
Atomospheric evening, tide going out
Starting bid
Evening waves and ocean spray
Starting bid
Small Girl with hat and dress
Starting bid
Monochromatic, couple embracing cliffside in Monhegan, Maine
Starting bid
Vase of flowers with red and orange flowers (1 of 2)
Starting bid
Vase of flowers with red and orange flowers (2 of 2)
Starting bid
winter scene in North East US
Starting bid
stone bridge in North Carolina
Starting bid
Night scene with the moon over a beach
Starting bid
A heron perched on a log at Lassiter Mill (Raleigh, NC)
Starting bid
Looking out from the top of the cliffs towards the water in Monhegan, Maine
Starting bid
Two children on a North Carolina beach
Starting bid
Vertical orientation, atmospheric snow scene
Starting bid
horizonal landscape scene blues and greens
Starting bid
House, bikes and colorful clothesline in Monhegan Island, Maine
Starting bid
Lanscape image at the bottom of the Grand Canyon
Starting bid
Single tree in frame
Starting bid
Winter scene with lone tree
Starting bid
Active fish house activity in Monhegan Island, Maine
Starting bid
Bright cloudy sky with waves breaking on a sandy beach
Starting bid
Close Up with Water Lilly Flowers
Starting bid
Two children with a Hot Wheel
Starting bid
atmospheric snowy scene with road
Starting bid
Lone paddler on a big lake
Starting bid
atmospheric snowy scene with road
Starting bid
Small evening landscape scene
Starting bid
Small tree, one of two
Starting bid
Three kayakers on Crabtree Creek
Starting bid
Small tree, two of two
Starting bid
Dulcimer Dan playing for a crowd in Moore Square, Raleigh
Starting bid
horizontal landscape scene
Starting bid
evening scene, Monhegan Island
Starting bid
Sledding in Fletcher Park, Raleigh NC
Starting bid
abstract
Starting bid
View over the cliffs a\on Monhegan Island
Starting bid
Tulip Tree
Starting bid
small, horizontal, Breaking waves
Starting bid
Dulcimer Dan playing for a crowd in Moore Square, Raleigh
Starting bid
Three trees in sequence
Starting bid
Hammer dulcimer next to a window
Starting bid
Autumnal trees
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!