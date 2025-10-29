Hosted by

Wake Smiles' Art Benefit

Soundside House (North Carolina) item
Soundside House (North Carolina)
$200

Yellow house on the sound in coastal North Carolina

Dusty Road item
Dusty Road
$100

atmospheric evening image

California Fishing item
California Fishing
$400

Fisherman on lake side in California

Late Evening item
Late Evening
$100

atomospheric evening image

Lookout (Monhegan Island, Maine) item
Lookout (Monhegan Island, Maine)
$300

Small girl and dog looking over the water in Monhegan, Maine

Keeling item
Keeling
$100

Single sailboat keeling over with wind

Cliffside (Monhegan, Maine) item
Cliffside (Monhegan, Maine)
$200

View over the cliffs on Monhegan, Maine

Heavy Turf item
Heavy Turf
$200

Late sunlight reflections in Monhegan, Maine

Flower Farm item
Flower Farm
$200

Bright landscape with flower farm

Outgoing Tide item
Outgoing Tide
$100

Atomospheric evening, tide going out

Breaking Waves (Monhegan, Maine) item
Breaking Waves (Monhegan, Maine)
$200

Evening waves and ocean spray

Dressed Up item
Dressed Up
$200

Small Girl with hat and dress

Embrace (Monhegan, Maine) item
Embrace (Monhegan, Maine)
$100

Monochromatic, couple embracing cliffside in Monhegan, Maine

Flowers 1 item
Flowers 1
$200

Vase of flowers with red and orange flowers (1 of 2)

Flowers 2 item
Flowers 2
$200

Vase of flowers with red and orange flowers (2 of 2)

North East Winter item
North East Winter
$200

winter scene in North East US

Stone Bridge Umstead Park item
Stone Bridge Umstead Park
$300

stone bridge in North Carolina

Moonlight item
Moonlight
$400

Night scene with the moon over a beach

Fishing, Lassiter Mill item
Fishing, Lassiter Mill
$300

A heron perched on a log at Lassiter Mill (Raleigh, NC)

Monhegan Island (Maine) item
Monhegan Island (Maine)
$300

Looking out from the top of the cliffs towards the water in Monhegan, Maine

Exploring item
Exploring
$100

Two children on a North Carolina beach

Early Alpine Snow item
Early Alpine Snow
$100

Vertical orientation, atmospheric snow scene

Blue Ridge Mountains item
Blue Ridge Mountains
$400

horizonal landscape scene blues and greens

Monhegan Clothesline (Monhegan, Maine) item
Monhegan Clothesline (Monhegan, Maine)
$300

House, bikes and colorful clothesline in Monhegan Island, Maine

Grand Canyon item
Grand Canyon
$100

Lanscape image at the bottom of the Grand Canyon

Tree, Umstead Park item
Tree, Umstead Park
$100

Single tree in frame

Winter item
Winter
$100

Winter scene with lone tree

Fish House, Monhegan, Maine item
Fish House, Monhegan, Maine
$300

Active fish house activity in Monhegan Island, Maine

Breaking Waves (North Carolina) item
Breaking Waves (North Carolina)
$300

Bright cloudy sky with waves breaking on a sandy beach

Water Lillies item
Water Lillies
$300

Close Up with Water Lilly Flowers

Mini Wheels item
Mini Wheels
$100

Two children with a Hot Wheel

Snowy Road 1 item
Snowy Road 1
$200

atmospheric snowy scene with road

Paddling item
Paddling
$200

Lone paddler on a big lake

Snowy Road 2 item
Snowy Road 2
$200

atmospheric snowy scene with road

Sunset, Manana Island item
Sunset, Manana Island
$100

Small evening landscape scene

Tree 1 item
Tree 1
$100

Small tree, one of two

Upper Crabtree Creek item
Upper Crabtree Creek
$400

Three kayakers on Crabtree Creek

Tree 2 item
Tree 2
$100

Small tree, two of two

Jamming/Dulcimer Dan item
Jamming/Dulcimer Dan
$400

Dulcimer Dan playing for a crowd in Moore Square, Raleigh

North East item
North East
$100

horizontal landscape scene

Monhegan Island 2 (Maine) item
Monhegan Island 2 (Maine)
$100

evening scene, Monhegan Island

Sledding, Fletcher Park item
Sledding, Fletcher Park
$300

Sledding in Fletcher Park, Raleigh NC

Abstract 1 item
Abstract 1
$100

abstract

Cliffside Flowers, Monhegan Island item
Cliffside Flowers, Monhegan Island
$250

View over the cliffs a\on Monhegan Island

Tulip Tree item
Tulip Tree
$100

Tulip Tree

Breaking, Monhegan Island item
Breaking, Monhegan Island
$200

small, horizontal, Breaking waves

Jam Session, Moore Sqaure item
Jam Session, Moore Sqaure
$250

Dulcimer Dan playing for a crowd in Moore Square, Raleigh

Three Trees item
Three Trees
$100

Three trees in sequence

Window Side Dulcimer item
Window Side Dulcimer
$100

Hammer dulcimer next to a window

Autumn Trees item
Autumn Trees
$100

Autumnal trees

