Wakefield Shuffle 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Gets you access to complimentary drinks and other discounts at 8 Wakefield Drive businesses!
Don't worry about bringing cash. Pay for gratuity now, and we will make sure it is given directly to day-of staff. We will also enter you in the Wakefield Shuffle Raffle for being such a good neighbor!
Have you paid your GOCC dues for 2026? Get a discount on your day-of tickets!
You could win AWESOME raffle prizes!!!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!