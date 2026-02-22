Garden Oaks Civic Club Inc

Hosted by

Garden Oaks Civic Club Inc

About this event

Wakefield Shuffle 2026

938 Wakefield Dr

Houston, TX 77018, USA

General Admission
$40

Gets you access to complimentary drinks and other discounts at 8 Wakefield Drive businesses!

Tip Your Bartenders!
$10

Don't worry about bringing cash. Pay for gratuity now, and we will make sure it is given directly to day-of staff. We will also enter you in the Wakefield Shuffle Raffle for being such a good neighbor!

GOCC Member Ticket
$30

Have you paid your GOCC dues for 2026? Get a discount on your day-of tickets!

Wakefield Shuffle Raffle Ticket
$10

You could win AWESOME raffle prizes!!!

GOCC Household Membership
$125
Add a donation for Garden Oaks Civic Club Inc

$

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