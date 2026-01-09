Walden School of Liberal Arts' Silent Auction

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Donated from BYU
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400 year old original King James Bible page from Isaiah donated by Moon's Rare Books
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Donated from Moon's Rare Books. This is a page from Job.
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Donated from Malawi's Pizza
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Donated from Pioneer Book
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Donated from Pioneer Book
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Donated from the Quarry
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Donated from Compass Gallery
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Donated from Compass Gallery
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Donated from Compass Gallery
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