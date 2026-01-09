Hosted by

Walden School of Liberal Arts

About this event

Sales closed

Walden School of Liberal Arts' Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4230 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84604, USA

2 BYU vs UCF Men's Basketball Tickets for Feb 24 worth 500$ item
2 BYU vs UCF Men's Basketball Tickets for Feb 24 worth 500$
$350

Starting bid

Donated from BYU

400 year old original King James Bible page item
400 year old original King James Bible page item
400 year old original King James Bible page item
400 year old original King James Bible page
$50

Starting bid

400 year old original King James Bible page from Isaiah donated by Moon's Rare Books

Authentic Page from a "Geneva" Bible item
Authentic Page from a "Geneva" Bible item
Authentic Page from a "Geneva" Bible item
Authentic Page from a "Geneva" Bible
$50

Starting bid

Donated from Moon's Rare Books. This is a page from Job.

25 Dollar Gift Certificate to Malawi's Pizza item
25 Dollar Gift Certificate to Malawi's Pizza
$10

Starting bid

Donated from Malawi's Pizza

Pioneer Book 25 Dollar Gift Certificate #1 item
Pioneer Book 25 Dollar Gift Certificate #1
$10

Starting bid

Donated from Pioneer Book

Pioneer Book 25 Dollar Gift Certificate #2 item
Pioneer Book 25 Dollar Gift Certificate #2
$10

Starting bid

Donated from Pioneer Book

Day Pass for the Quarry item
Day Pass for the Quarry
$10

Starting bid

Donated from the Quarry

Art Print item
Art Print
$15

Starting bid

Donated from Compass Gallery

Art Print item
Art Print
$15

Starting bid

Donated from Compass Gallery

Art Print item
Art Print
$15

Starting bid

Donated from Compass Gallery

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