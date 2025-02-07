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Waldon PTO

About this event

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Waldon Candy Grams

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$

Chocolate Rose With Message item
Chocolate Rose With Message
$3

Ingredients: Vegetable Fat, Sugar, Alkaline, Cocoa Powder, Milk Solids, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Artificial Flavor. Ingredients and nutritional information provided by manufacturer and considered accurate at time of posting. Refer to produce labeling or contact manufacturer directly for current data.

Jumbo Pixy Stix With Message item
Jumbo Pixy Stix With Message
$3

Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, and Less than 2% of Natural Flavors, Blue 1 Lake, Blue 2 Lake, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake.

Croc Charm Add On item
Croc Charm Add On
$2

Croc charms will be picked at random for parent orders**

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