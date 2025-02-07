Waldon Candy Grams

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About this event
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Ingredients: Vegetable Fat, Sugar, Alkaline, Cocoa Powder, Milk Solids, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Artificial Flavor. Ingredients and nutritional information provided by manufacturer and considered accurate at time of posting. Refer to produce labeling or contact manufacturer directly for current data.
Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, and Less than 2% of Natural Flavors, Blue 1 Lake, Blue 2 Lake, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake.
Croc charms will be picked at random for parent orders**
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