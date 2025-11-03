Hosted by

Waldon PTO

About this event

Waldon Top Golf Fundraiser Event!

500 Great Lakes Crossing Dr

Auburn Hills, MI 48326, USA

Bay 1
$20

Please purchase one ticket per person attending. There are 6 people per bay. If you have a group smaller than 6 people the remining tickets for this bay will remain available for others to purchase. If you have more than 6 people please purchase tickets in bay that are in numerical order to ensure you are with your group. **Please note ANYONE occupying space in the bay WILL require a ticket regardless of golf participation. ** ***THIS IS NOT A DROP OFF EVENT***

Bay 2
$20

Please purchase one ticket per person attending. There are 6 people per bay. If you have a group smaller than 6 people the remining tickets for this bay will remain available for others to purchase. If you have more than 6 people please purchase tickets in bay that are in numerical order to ensure you are with your group. **Please note ANYONE occupying space in the bay WILL require a ticket regardless of golf participation. ** ***THIS IS NOT A DROP OFF EVENT***

Bay 3
$20

Please purchase one ticket per person attending. There are 6 people per bay. If you have a group smaller than 6 people the remining tickets for this bay will remain available for others to purchase. If you have more than 6 people please purchase tickets in bay that are in numerical order to ensure you are with your group. **Please note ANYONE occupying space in the bay WILL require a ticket regardless of golf participation. ** ***THIS IS NOT A DROP OFF EVENT***

Bay 4
$20

Please purchase one ticket per person attending. There are 6 people per bay. If you have a group smaller than 6 people the remining tickets for this bay will remain available for others to purchase. If you have more than 6 people please purchase tickets in bay that are in numerical order to ensure you are with your group. **Please note ANYONE occupying space in the bay WILL require a ticket regardless of golf participation. ** ***THIS IS NOT A DROP OFF EVENT***

Bay 5
$20

Please purchase one ticket per person attending. There are 6 people per bay. If you have a group smaller than 6 people the remining tickets for this bay will remain available for others to purchase. If you have more than 6 people please purchase tickets in bay that are in numerical order to ensure you are with your group. **Please note ANYONE occupying space in the bay WILL require a ticket regardless of golf participation. ** ***THIS IS NOT A DROP OFF EVENT***

Bay 6
$20

Please purchase one ticket per person attending. There are 6 people per bay. If you have a group smaller than 6 people the remining tickets for this bay will remain available for others to purchase. If you have more than 6 people please purchase tickets in bay that are in numerical order to ensure you are with your group. **Please note ANYONE occupying space in the bay WILL require a ticket regardless of golf participation. ** ***THIS IS NOT A DROP OFF EVENT***

Bay 7
$20

Please purchase one ticket per person attending. There are 6 people per bay. If you have a group smaller than 6 people the remining tickets for this bay will remain available for others to purchase. If you have more than 6 people please purchase tickets in bay that are in numerical order to ensure you are with your group. **Please note ANYONE occupying space in the bay WILL require a ticket regardless of golf participation. ** ***THIS IS NOT A DROP OFF EVENT***

Bay 8
$20

Please purchase one ticket per person attending. There are 6 people per bay. If you have a group smaller than 6 people the remining tickets for this bay will remain available for others to purchase. If you have more than 6 people please purchase tickets in bay that are in numerical order to ensure you are with your group. **Please note ANYONE occupying space in the bay WILL require a ticket regardless of golf participation. ** ***THIS IS NOT A DROP OFF EVENT***

Bay 9
$20

Please purchase one ticket per person attending. There are 6 people per bay. If you have a group smaller than 6 people the remining tickets for this bay will remain available for others to purchase. If you have more than 6 people please purchase tickets in bay that are in numerical order to ensure you are with your group. **Please note ANYONE occupying space in the bay WILL require a ticket regardless of golf participation. ** ***THIS IS NOT A DROP OFF EVENT***

Bay 10
$20

Please purchase one ticket per person attending. There are 6 people per bay. If you have a group smaller than 6 people the remining tickets for this bay will remain available for others to purchase. If you have more than 6 people please purchase tickets in bay that are in numerical order to ensure you are with your group. **Please note ANYONE occupying space in the bay WILL require a ticket regardless of golf participation. ** ***THIS IS NOT A DROP OFF EVENT***

Add a donation for Waldon PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!