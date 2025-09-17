Love Your School: Annual Benefit

Hosted by
About this event
Our faculty pour their hearts into our students every day. This special rate invites them to join the celebration by simply covering the cost of their food and beverages, allowing us to warmly include them in the evening without asking them to shoulder the full ticket price.
Celebrate with us at the best price of the season! Early Bird tickets include the full chef-crafted dinner, live entertainment, open bar, and access to the silent auction. A perfect Valentine’s Night out — and a beautiful way to support our school.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!