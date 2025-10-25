Waldwick Adventist School's Online Store

Fall Harvest Photography item
Fall Harvest Photography
$5

Fall Harvest Photo Opportunity

Celebrate the season with a special photo!
For just $5, our school will take a beautiful picture of your child with a festive Fall Harvest background.

Details:

  • Photos will be taken at school during the lunch.
  • Each photo will be professionally staged with autumn-themed décor.
  • Perfect for holiday cards or keepsakes!

How to Participate:

  • Send $5 per photo with your child or pay online.
  • Please include your email so we may email it to you.
28" Mixed Evergreen Gift Wreath item
28" Mixed Evergreen Gift Wreath
$38

28" Mixed Evergreen Gift Wreath

Item # W33

Price: $38


Our largest, most dramatic mixed evergreen wreath with noble fir, incense cedar, berried juniper and faux holly berries 
Pre-tied red and gold snowflake bow 

22” Mixed Evergreen Gift Wreath item
22” Mixed Evergreen Gift Wreath
$30

22" Mixed Evergreen Gift Wreath


Item# W4

Price: $30

(shipping costs included)


Noble fir, incense cedar, berried juniper and faux holly berries 
Deluxe, red and gold snowflake bow
Poly bag wrapped to retain its freshness.

Western Cedar Gift Garlands item
Western Cedar Gift Garlands
$30

Western Cedar Garland

Item# G3

Price: $30.00

(Shipping costs included)


One stunning ten-foot garland made of fragrant, fresh-cut western cedar. 

Gift Centerpiece item
Gift Centerpiece
$25


Gift Centerpiece

Item # C5

Price: $25.00


Cedar, noble fir, pine and berried juniper 
Arranged in an oasis block and bowl 
Faux white snow berries and red holly berries 
Approximately 12 inches in diameter.

Gift Door Swag item
Gift Door Swag
$28

Holiday Gift Door Swag

Item # S4

Price: $28.00


This fragrant Noble fir door swag is made entirely of Noble fir, an evergreen exclusive to the Pacific Northwest, this door swag is complemented by snowy white pine cones and a checkered tree bow (bow style may vary).

22" Noble Fir Wreath item
22" Noble Fir Wreath
$30

22" Noble Fir Wreath

Item # C5

Price: $30.00


Fresh fragrant noble fir wreath arrangement. Includes a red velvet water repellant bow and two snowy pine cone clusters for easy attaching.

