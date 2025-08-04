Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

Jesup, GA 31545, USA
One (1) walker receives an event t-shirt, goodie bag, drink, snack and participation medal.
Your logo is printed on event t-shirts, you are recognized on promotional ads, radio and social media, you receive 2 complimentary registrations to walk, 2 t-shirts, goodie bags, drinks and snacks
Your are recognized on promotional ads, radio and social media, you receive 1 complimentary registrations to walk, one t-shirt, a goodie bags, drink and snack
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!