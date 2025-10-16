Walk a Mile in Their Shoes

Logo prominently displayed at the top and center of event t-shirts and banners; recognition in press releases; listed as “Event Presented By;” speaking opportunity during event program; vendor space at event; includes 10 complimentary t-shirts.
Logo displayed exclusively on sleeve of event t-shirt; recognition during event; vendor space at event; 5 complimentary t-shirts
· Logo on banners & T-shirts
· Social media mentions
· 5 limited edition T-shirts
· Press release recognition
Logo on t-shirts and social media; recognition during event; 2 complimentary t-shirts.
Recognition on event website and social media; 1 complimentary t-shirt.
While admission is free, we encourage participants to purchase a $25 limited-edition t-shirt.
Why I Walk Ribbon
Add a personal touch to your Walk a Mile registration with a Why I Walk ribbon. Each ribbon gives you the opportunity to share your reason for walking, whether it’s for a loved one, for survivors, or to raise awareness.
Write your message, and we’ll display your ribbon at the event to honor the people and causes that inspire our community to take a stand against sexual violence.
Examples: “I walk for my mom.” “I walk for survivors.” “I walk for awareness.”
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing