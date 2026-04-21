Walk-a-thon 2026 Fundraising Auction 2

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Starting bid
Armor All Ultimate Car Care Bucket
Donated by Auto Zone (Garland Groh Blvd)
Value $25
Starting bid
One qt of vegetable soup
Homemade by Mrs. Clever
Value: $12
Pick up Date: Friday, May 8 before 3:30 pm
Starting bid
New Business!!!
Ink Dipped Paw's Art has donated a cool item.
Hannah Tussing, former graduate of Broadfording, will draw a carton portrait of your pet! If you email photos of your pet (dog, cat, pocket pets or reptiles), she will create a custom cartoon portrait for you. She will email the files to you in .JPEG and .PNG formats, so that you can use them to make custom stickers t-shirts, mugs, anything that you would like to customize.
She does not provide any physical prints or products, only the digital files.
Value $40
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate
Donated by Peggy Hose/Wilson's Country Store
One Free Bloomin' Onion at Outback Steakhouse
Value: $38
Starting bid
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
6 packs of 8 rods (48 pretzels)
Made by the Kaetzel Family
Enjoy them all yourself or great for gifts!
Value: $50
Starting bid
Three bags of WHOLE BEAN Coffee::
*Misty Fjords Medium Roast
*Skookum Blend Full City Roast
*Bruin Blend Dark Roast Coffee
Donated by Amanda at Rooster Moon Coffeehouse
(Longmeadow Shopping Center)
Value: $50.00
Starting bid
A dozen cupcakes made by Claire.
Make her your go-to for fresh, delicious, made-to-order cupcakes! They are perfect for all special events. Find her on Facebook and at Gordon's Grocery.
NOTE: Actual cupcakes may not match photo.
Value: $25
Pick up date: Friday, May 8 before 3:30 pm
Starting bid
Homemade pan of brownies (9 by 13)
Ms. Jessi's World Famous Brownies
Value: $10
Pick up date: Friday, May 8 before 3:30 pm
Starting bid
Lions' Cafe (Mrs. Duffey)
Dinner for 6 includes:
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Noodle Soup
Fruit Cup
Assorted Cheese Cake Slices
One Gallon Chick-fil-a Sweet Tea
(Mrs. Duffey is famous for her chicken salad and chicken noodle soup.)
Value $75.00
Pick up date: Friday, May 8 before 3:30 pm
Starting bid
Donated by Madison from Fun Castle Fun Center
(BTE, Greencastle)
One coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion at Outback
Value: $47.00
Starting bid
Goat milk products donated and made by Andrea of Goatally Great
(Greencastle)
The basket includes:
bar of lavender goat milk soap
goat milk lotion
goat milk lip balm
One coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion at Outback
Value: $28
Starting bid
The Gift Basket includes all vanilla scented times:
Coconut & Warm Vanilla Body Spray, Vanilla Mocha Cafe Shower Gel (B & B), Three Body Lotions: Vanilla Wishes, Warm Vanilla Sugar, Warm Vanilla Sugar w/Shea Butter & Coconut oil and Bath Scrunchi
Donated by Mrs. Starliper and Ms. Murphy
Value $30.00
Starting bid
Two 8 inch subs and two large drinks
Donated by Mikie's Ice Cream
(Greencastle)
Value: $18.00
Starting bid
One Loaf
White chocolate & Cranberry (contains almond extract)
Homemade by Mrs. Redding
Value: $8.00
Pick up date: Friday, May 8 before 3:30 pm
Starting bid
Mrs. Cox's High School Art Student-Jungmin Lee
11" X 14" impressionist landscape of a field of flowers
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Good for two tickets to "Crazy Quilt Club"
May 30, 31, & June 6 ,7, 2026
Expires June 8m 2026
(Mercersburg, PA)
Donated by Tom and Cathi Musser
To redeem directions can be found on the voucher.
One Free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse
Value: $69.00
Starting bid
Trip for 3 students to go with staff off campus to get boba tea during school.
Value: Time away from school? Priceless!
Starting bid
Panera Bread You Pick Two for a Year...that is one pick two per month for a whole year.
Expires: June 30, 2027
Donated by Panera Bread Donations Department
Value: $172.00
Starting bid
Two Free 60 Minute Jump Passes &
A Free Large, One-Topping Pizza for Pizza Hut
(Maryland Avenue)
Value: $80
Starting bid
Two free rounds of golf with a cart included. 9 holes.
Redeem at The Greens at Hamilton Run
2 S Cleveland Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21740
Donated by The Greens at Hamilton Run
Value: $56
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