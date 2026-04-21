Walk-a-thon 2026 Fundraising Auction 2

New Business!!!





Ink Dipped Paw's Art has donated a cool item.





Hannah Tussing, former graduate of Broadfording, will draw a carton portrait of your pet! If you email photos of your pet (dog, cat, pocket pets or reptiles), she will create a custom cartoon portrait for you. She will email the files to you in .JPEG and .PNG formats, so that you can use them to make custom stickers t-shirts, mugs, anything that you would like to customize.





She does not provide any physical prints or products, only the digital files.





Value $40