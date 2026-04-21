Global Vision Christian School Broadfording

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Global Vision Christian School Broadfording

About this event

Sales closed

Walk-a-thon 2026 Fundraising Auction 2

Car Care Kit item
Car Care Kit
$15

Starting bid

Armor All Ultimate Car Care Bucket


Donated by Auto Zone (Garland Groh Blvd)


Value $25

Vegetable Soup #3 item
Vegetable Soup #3
$6

Starting bid

One qt of vegetable soup


Homemade by Mrs. Clever


Value: $12


Pick up Date: Friday, May 8 before 3:30 pm

Digital Cartoon Pet Portrait item
Digital Cartoon Pet Portrait item
Digital Cartoon Pet Portrait item
Digital Cartoon Pet Portrait
$15

Starting bid

New Business!!!


Ink Dipped Paw's Art has donated a cool item.


Hannah Tussing, former graduate of Broadfording, will draw a carton portrait of your pet! If you email photos of your pet (dog, cat, pocket pets or reptiles), she will create a custom cartoon portrait for you. She will email the files to you in .JPEG and .PNG formats, so that you can use them to make custom stickers t-shirts, mugs, anything that you would like to customize.


She does not provide any physical prints or products, only the digital files.


Value $40

Wilson's Country Store & a Free Bloomin' Onion item
Wilson's Country Store & a Free Bloomin' Onion item
Wilson's Country Store & a Free Bloomin' Onion
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate


Donated by Peggy Hose/Wilson's Country Store


One Free Bloomin' Onion at Outback Steakhouse


Value: $38

Kaetzel's Pretzels item
Kaetzel's Pretzels
$25

Starting bid

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

6 packs of 8 rods (48 pretzels)


Made by the Kaetzel Family


Enjoy them all yourself or great for gifts!


Value: $50

Rooster Moon Coffeehouse item
Rooster Moon Coffeehouse
$25

Starting bid

Three bags of WHOLE BEAN Coffee::


*Misty Fjords Medium Roast

*Skookum Blend Full City Roast

*Bruin Blend Dark Roast Coffee


Donated by Amanda at Rooster Moon Coffeehouse

(Longmeadow Shopping Center)


Value: $50.00

Claire's Cupcakes item
Claire's Cupcakes
$12

Starting bid

A dozen cupcakes made by Claire.


Make her your go-to for fresh, delicious, made-to-order cupcakes! They are perfect for all special events. Find her on Facebook and at Gordon's Grocery.


NOTE: Actual cupcakes may not match photo.


Value: $25


Pick up date: Friday, May 8 before 3:30 pm

Pan of Brownies item
Pan of Brownies
$7

Starting bid

Homemade pan of brownies (9 by 13)


Ms. Jessi's World Famous Brownies


Value: $10


Pick up date: Friday, May 8 before 3:30 pm

Dinner for Six-Lion's Cafe #2 item
Dinner for Six-Lion's Cafe #2
$40

Starting bid

Lions' Cafe (Mrs. Duffey)


Dinner for 6 includes:

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Noodle Soup

Fruit Cup

Assorted Cheese Cake Slices

One Gallon Chick-fil-a Sweet Tea


(Mrs. Duffey is famous for her chicken salad and chicken noodle soup.)


Value $75.00


Pick up date: Friday, May 8 before 3:30 pm

Four Mini Golf Passes & Outback Bloomin' Onion item
Four Mini Golf Passes & Outback Bloomin' Onion item
Four Mini Golf Passes & Outback Bloomin' Onion
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Madison from Fun Castle Fun Center

(BTE, Greencastle)


One coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion at Outback


Value: $47.00

Gift Basket of Goat Milk Products & Outback Bloomin' Onion item
Gift Basket of Goat Milk Products & Outback Bloomin' Onion item
Gift Basket of Goat Milk Products & Outback Bloomin' Onion
$15

Starting bid

Goat milk products donated and made by Andrea of Goatally Great

(Greencastle)


The basket includes:

bar of lavender goat milk soap

goat milk lotion

goat milk lip balm


One coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion at Outback


Value: $28

All Things "Vanilla" Spa Basket item
All Things "Vanilla" Spa Basket item
All Things "Vanilla" Spa Basket
$15

Starting bid

The Gift Basket includes all vanilla scented times:

Coconut & Warm Vanilla Body Spray, Vanilla Mocha Cafe Shower Gel (B & B), Three Body Lotions: Vanilla Wishes, Warm Vanilla Sugar, Warm Vanilla Sugar w/Shea Butter & Coconut oil and Bath Scrunchi


Donated by Mrs. Starliper and Ms. Murphy


Value $30.00

Mikie's Ice Cream and Green Cow Gift Shop item
Mikie's Ice Cream and Green Cow Gift Shop
$10

Starting bid

Two 8 inch subs and two large drinks


Donated by Mikie's Ice Cream

(Greencastle)


Value: $18.00

Loaf of Banana Bread #3 item
Loaf of Banana Bread #3
$6

Starting bid

One Loaf

White chocolate & Cranberry (contains almond extract)


Homemade by Mrs. Redding


Value: $8.00


Pick up date: Friday, May 8 before 3:30 pm

Artwork-Oil Painting-Landscape item
Artwork-Oil Painting-Landscape
$15

Starting bid

Mrs. Cox's High School Art Student-Jungmin Lee


11" X 14" impressionist landscape of a field of flowers


Value: Priceless

Star Theatre Voucher & Outback Bloomin' Onion item
Star Theatre Voucher & Outback Bloomin' Onion item
Star Theatre Voucher & Outback Bloomin' Onion
$35

Starting bid

Good for two tickets to "Crazy Quilt Club"

May 30, 31, & June 6 ,7, 2026

Expires June 8m 2026

(Mercersburg, PA)

Donated by Tom and Cathi Musser

To redeem directions can be found on the voucher.

One Free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse

Value: $69.00

Trip for 3 off Campus for Boba Tea item
Trip for 3 off Campus for Boba Tea item
Trip for 3 off Campus for Boba Tea
$45

Starting bid

Trip for 3 students to go with staff off campus to get boba tea during school.


Value: Time away from school? Priceless!

Panera You Pick Two For a Year item
Panera You Pick Two For a Year item
Panera You Pick Two For a Year
$50

Starting bid

Panera Bread You Pick Two for a Year...that is one pick two per month for a whole year.

Expires: June 30, 2027


Donated by Panera Bread Donations Department


Value: $172.00

Sky Zone & Pizza Hut item
Sky Zone & Pizza Hut
$35

Starting bid

Two Free 60 Minute Jump Passes &

A Free Large, One-Topping Pizza for Pizza Hut

(Maryland Avenue)

Value: $80

Two Rounds of Golf item
Two Rounds of Golf
$20

Starting bid

Two free rounds of golf with a cart included. 9 holes.


Redeem at The Greens at Hamilton Run

2 S Cleveland Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21740


Donated by The Greens at Hamilton Run


Value: $56

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!