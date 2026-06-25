Walk A Thon

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$15.00 to Participate — Get Sponsored or Pay to Play!
Every step makes a difference! Participants are encouraged to invite friends, family, and community members to sponsor their journey. Your sponsors can help cover your $15 registration fee while also contributing to our overall fundraising goal.
Suggested Individual Fundraising Goal: $100+
$8.00 to Participate: A Fun Family Experience With Purpose!
Invite your child to be part of something meaningful while learning the power of advocacy. Encourage them to share their story, invite sponsors, and help raise awareness for communication access and motor development.
Goal: Each participant raises $100 through donations and sponsorships
Cornhole Toss Challenge
🎯 $5.00 = 6 chances to toss!
Test your aim, have fun, and help support our mission. Every toss helps raise awareness and funds to advance communication access and motor development opportunities.
Frisbee Knock Down Challenge
Ready, aim, throw! 🥏
For just $5.00, you get 6 chances to knock down the targets and earn your victory!
Every throw helps move our mission forward — one connection, one opportunity, and one voice at a time.
Ring Toss Challenge
Aim, toss, and score! ⭕
For just $5.00, you get 6 chances to land your rings and complete the challenge!
Every toss helps move our mission forward — creating opportunities, connection, and communication for individuals with motor differences.
50/50 Cash Raffle — $10 Per Entry
Enter to win and support a mission that moves communication forward! For just $10, you can enter for your chance to win half of the total 50/50 raffle pot.
The more entries we receive, the bigger the prize grows! The winning participant will receive 50% of the total funds raised, and the remaining proceeds will directly support the mission of the Motor Development Foundation.
Purchase your entry today and join us in creating more opportunities for communication, connection, and independence.
Basket Raffle
🎟️ Enter to win a great prize while supporting our mission!
$1 = 1 Ticket (this option)
$3 = 5 Tickets. (purchasing option below)
$10 = 20 Tickets. (purchasing option below)
Place your tickets in the baskets you hope to win. The more tickets you enter, the better your chances!
Every ticket helps support communication access and motor development opportunities.
Place your tickets in the baskets you hope to win. The more tickets you enter, the better your chances!
Every ticket helps support communication access and motor development opportunities.
Basket Raffle
🎟️ Enter to win a great prize while supporting our mission!
$1 = 1 Ticket (purchasing option above)
$3 = 5 Tickets. (this option)
$10 = 20 Tickets. (purchasing option below)
Place your tickets in the baskets you hope to win. The more tickets you enter, the better your chances!
Every ticket helps support communication access and motor development opportunities.
Basket Raffle
🎟️ Enter to win a great prize while supporting our mission!
$1 = 1 Ticket (purchasing option above)
$3 = 5 Tickets. (purchasing option above)
$10 = 20 Tickets. (this option)
Place your tickets in the baskets you hope to win. The more tickets you enter, the better your chances!
Every ticket helps support communication access and motor development opportunities.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!