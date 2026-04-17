Purposeful Pathways Inc

Hosted by

Purposeful Pathways Inc

About this event

5K Walk For a Home

Lake Montebello

Baltimore, MD 21218, USA

Daily Essentials
$15

Provides basic necessities like hygiene products and everyday items to support a young adult’s daily living.

Meals Support
$25

Helps provide nutritious meals, ensuring individuals have consistent access to food.

Stability Services
$50

Supports case management and essential services that guide young adults toward independence.

Safe Housing Support
$100

Contributes toward safe and stable housing solutions, helping someone take a major step toward independence.

We Welcome Donations of Any Size
Pay what you can

Your support matters—contribute any amount that feels right for you. Every donation, big or small, helps us move closer to our goal and makes a meaningful difference in the impact we’re creating together.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!