5K Walk For a Home

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Provides basic necessities like hygiene products and everyday items to support a young adult’s daily living.
Helps provide nutritious meals, ensuring individuals have consistent access to food.
Supports case management and essential services that guide young adults toward independence.
Contributes toward safe and stable housing solutions, helping someone take a major step toward independence.
Your support matters—contribute any amount that feels right for you. Every donation, big or small, helps us move closer to our goal and makes a meaningful difference in the impact we’re creating together.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!