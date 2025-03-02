Walk For Hope Sponsorship

Register by Sept 10th to be guaranteed to be listed in printed material.
FRIENDS OF BOXES OF HOPE LEVEL - $50
Name listed on social media, website, and on a sign at the event.
Name listed on flier put in swag bag given to each registered walker.
Bronze Level
$100
Silver Level
$250
Gold Level
$500
