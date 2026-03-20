Dwelling House Of Hope Inc

Hosted by

Dwelling House Of Hope Inc

About this event

Walk For Hunger

375 Merrimack St

Lowell, MA 01852, USA

RSVP for the Walk
Free

Participate in Dwelling House of Hope's Walk for Hunger event.

Taking Steps
$25

Donate directly to help us cover event costs and feed our neighbors!

Making Strides
$50

Donate directly to help us cover event costs and feed our neighbors!

Walking with Purpose
$100

Donate directly to help us cover event costs and feed our neighbors!

Racing Against Hunger
$500

Donate directly to help us cover event costs and feed our neighbors!

Leading the Charge
$1,000

Donate directly to help us cover event costs and feed our neighbors!

Add a donation for Dwelling House Of Hope Inc

$

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