About this event
Participate in Dwelling House of Hope's Walk for Hunger event.
Donate directly to help us cover event costs and feed our neighbors!
Donate directly to help us cover event costs and feed our neighbors!
Donate directly to help us cover event costs and feed our neighbors!
Donate directly to help us cover event costs and feed our neighbors!
Donate directly to help us cover event costs and feed our neighbors!
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