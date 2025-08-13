Walk for Life Sponsor Form

Platinum: Community Champion
$2,500

When you donate $2,500 or more, your name will be included on the banner, mentioned at the event, posted on social media and website, and mentioned on KFMO.

Gold: Hometown Transformer
$1,000

When you donate $1,000, your name will be included on the banner, mentioned at the event, and posted on social media and the website.

Silver: Local Advocate
$500

When you donate $500, your name will be included on the banner, mentioned at the event, and posted on social media.

Bronze: Village Friend
$250

When you donate $250, your name will be included on the banner and mentioned at the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!