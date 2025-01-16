2025 Walk for Mental Wellness

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About this event
At our community's request, MHAfred's t-shirt for the walk is the same as last year's. Also, the IRS considers 100% of your payment a charitable donation at this ticket level. When paying online, you will receive a receipt at the end of the transaction.
Tickets with t-shirts are closed; however, t-shirts, hats, and MHAfred tote bags can still be purchased at the walk.
Tickets with t-shirts are closed; however, t-shirts, hats, and MHAfred tote bags can still be purchased at the walk.
Tickets with t-shirts are closed; however, t-shirts, hats, and MHAfred tote bags can still be purchased at the walk.
Tickets with t-shirts are closed; however, t-shirts, hats, and MHAfred tote bags can still be purchased at the walk.
Tickets with t-shirts are closed; however, t-shirts, hats, and MHAfred tote bags can still be purchased at the walk.
Tickets with t-shirts are closed; however, t-shirts, hats, and MHAfred tote bags can still be purchased at the walk.
Table provided to showcase your business, display banner, and verbal recognition at event ∙Admission for employees/members and their immediate family ∙10 free tote bags ∙ Organization and sponsorship level recognized on MHAfred's event landing page with link to your website ∙ Your organization and sponsorship level on the printed materials distributed to walkers ∙ Your organization recognized on the home page of the MHAfred website for 12 months ∙Social media post on Facebook and Instagram acknowledging your sponsorship of the walk ∙ Six additional social media posts throughout 2025 acknowledging your support of MHAfred. *Chairs and tents/canopies are not provided* When paying online, you will receive a receipt at the end of the transaction.
Table provided to showcase your business, display banner, and verbal recognition at event ∙ Admission for employees/members and their immediate family ∙5 free tote bags ∙Organization and sponsorship level recognized on MHAfred's event landing page with a link to your website ∙ Your organization and sponsorship level on the printed materials distributed to walkers ∙ Your organization recognized on the home page of the MHAfred website for 12 months ∙ Social media post on Facebook and Instagram acknowledging your sponsorship of the walk ∙ Four additional social media posts throughout 2025 acknowledging your support of MHAfred. *Chairs and tents/canopies are not provided* When paying online, you will receive a receipt at the end of the transaction.
Table provided to showcase your business, display banner, and verbal recognition at event ∙ 2 walkers free ∙ Organization and sponsorship level recognized on MHAfred's event landing page with a link to your website ∙ Your organization and sponsorship level on the printed materials distributed to walkers ∙ Social media post on Facebook and Instagram acknowledging your sponsorship of the walk ∙ Two additional social media posts throughout 2025 acknowledging your support of MHAfred. *Chairs and tents/canopies are not provided* When paying online, you will receive a receipt at the end of the transaction.
Table provided to showcase your business, display banner, and verbal recognition at event ∙ Organization and sponsorship level recognized on MHAfred's event landing page with a link to your website ∙ Your organization and sponsorship level on the printed materials distributed to walkers ∙ Social media post on Facebook and Instagram acknowledging your sponsorship of the walk. *Chairs and tents/canopies are not provided* When paying online, you will receive a receipt at the end of the transaction.
Your food truck will be prominently featured in MHAfred's social media and at the event, attracting attendees eager to enjoy great food. This recognition is also contingent on the food truck obtaining any necessary permission to set up on the street surrounding Maury Park on the day and time of this event. When paying online, you will receive a receipt at the end of the transaction.
Your business name will be featured at all hydration stations. When paying online, you will receive a receipt at the end of the transaction.
Your brand would be prominently displayed at our fun-filled Kids Table. When paying online, you will receive a receipt at the end of the transaction.
Sell your products or services. You must offer goods or services at the event. A table is not provided. *Acceptance is subject to approval by Mental Health America Fredericksburg Region. When paying online, you will receive a receipt at the end of the transaction.
Advertise your organization on an arrow placed along the walk route to hundreds of walkers to point them to your business! When paying online, you will receive a receipt at the end of the transaction.
MHAfred T-shirts will be sold at the walk. Pay online and show the receipt to staff at the 50/50 Raffle table, or pay with cash. When paying online, you will receive a receipt at the end of the transaction. On the day of the walk, select from available sizes.
MHAfred Tote Bags will be sold at the walk. You can pay online and show the receipt to staff at the 50/50 raffle table, or pay with cash. When paying online, you will receive a receipt at the end of the transaction.
MHAfred Ball Caps will be for sale at the walk. Pay online and show the receipt to staff at the 50/50 Raffle Table, or pay with cash. When paying online, you will receive a receipt at the end of the transaction.
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