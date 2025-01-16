2025 Walk for Mental Wellness

Table provided to showcase your business, display banner, and verbal recognition at event ∙Admission for employees/members and their immediate family ∙10 free tote bags ∙ Organization and sponsorship level recognized on MHAfred's event landing page with link to your website ∙ Your organization and sponsorship level on the printed materials distributed to walkers ∙ Your organization recognized on the home page of the MHAfred website for 12 months ∙Social media post on Facebook and Instagram acknowledging your sponsorship of the walk ∙ Six additional social media posts throughout 2025 acknowledging your support of MHAfred. *Chairs and tents/canopies are not provided* When paying online, you will receive a receipt at the end of the transaction.