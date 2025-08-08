Hosted by

Dunn County Humane Society

Walk for Paws 2025: Sponsorship

1820 John Russell Rd

Menomonie, WI 54751, USA

Trail Sign Sponsor
$50

This year’s trail signs will include pictures of adoptable pets, creating a delightful path of furry faces, encouraging us as we walk around the Park, and acknowledging our sponsors in a memorable way. Sponsors will also have the option to take home the sign with the picture of their sponsored pet.

Event Sponsor
$500
Venue Sponsor
$250
Family Activities Sponsor
$100

Support our family activities like face painting, coloring pages, inflatables, and more!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!