Walk for the Future: 2026

About this event
Registration is FREE or pay-what-you-can for the first 200 registrations and includes one walker entry (youth or adult), an official event t-shirt, and a chance to win challenge prizes!
Any payments provided go to support the ongoing work of Rural Health Projects, Inc.
✔️ Large logo placement on the back of event t-shirts
✔️ Recognition as a Prize Sponsor
Thank you to Brown's Shoe Fit Enid for being an annual prize sponsor of our walking challenge!
📝Sponsorship does not include event registration. Please register separately above if you plan to participate in the challenge. All sponsor logos will be printed in a single color to match the event design.
✔️ Smaller logo placement on the back of event t-shirts (below Prize Sponsors)
✔️ Recognition as an Event Sponsor
Thank you to the Garfield County TSET Health Living Program for planning this annual event!
📝Sponsorship does not include event registration. Please register separately above if you plan to participate in the challenge. All sponsor logos will be printed in a single color to match the event design.
✔️ Text-only, 1 line placement at the bottom of event t-shirts
✔️ Includes team name, family name, or company name!
📝Sponsorship does not include event registration. Please register separately above if you plan to participate in the challenge. All sponsor text will be printed in a single color to match the event design.
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