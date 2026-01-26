Walk for Women

Hosted by
About this event
Free T-Shirt & Swag Bag
1 Mile / 3.1(5k) Mile Walk
Table space (6ft) - space only
*Verbal Recognition during opening and closing remarks
*Recognition as a featured sponsor
*Name/logo on event signage
*Recognition in one Soroptimist email blast
*Mention in event press release or community announcement
*Social media recognition
*Name/logo on event shirt
*Option to sponsor one wellness element (stretch session, hydration, or connection station)
*Verbal Recognition during opening and closing remarks
*Name/logo on event signage
*Recognition on walk route signs
*Social media recognition
*Name/logo on event shirt
*Name listed on community sponsor board
*Recognition in post-event thank-you communication
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!