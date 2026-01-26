Soroptimist International of Pasco

Hosted by

Soroptimist International of Pasco

About this event

Walk for Women

10500 Wilderness Park Blvd

New Port Richey, FL 34655, USA

General Admission
$35

Free T-Shirt & Swag Bag

1 Mile / 3.1(5k) Mile Walk

Vendor Ticket
$50

Table space (6ft) - space only

Dream Builder Sponsor
$500

*Verbal Recognition during opening and closing remarks

*Recognition as a featured sponsor

*Name/logo on event signage

*Recognition in one Soroptimist email blast

*Mention in event press release or community announcement

*Social media recognition

*Name/logo on event shirt

*Option to sponsor one wellness element (stretch session, hydration, or connection station)

Empowerment Sponsor
$250

*Verbal Recognition during opening and closing remarks

*Name/logo on event signage

*Recognition on walk route signs

*Social media recognition

*Name/logo on event shirt

UpliftHER Sponsor
$100

*Name listed on community sponsor board

*Recognition in post-event thank-you communication

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