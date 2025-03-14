Change Me Foundation

Walk In My Shoes Children’s Mental Health 5K & Community Resources Fair

3600 and 3601 W Sample Rd

Coconut Creek, FL 33073, USA

General Admission
$35
Available until May 26

👟 General Admission – 5K Walker/Runner

Join us on May 30, 2026 at Tradewinds Park for the official Walk In My Shoes Children’s Mental Health 5K & Community Resources Fair.

Your registration includes:

• Entry into the official 5K Run/Walk
• Participant bib
• Event T-shirt (while supplies last)
• Access to Community Resource Fair
• Live DJ & opening ceremony
• Sponsor activations and wellness booths

Your registration directly supports youth mentoring, behavioral health support groups, and resource navigation services for families in underserved communities.

Walk with purpose. Run with impact.

