👟 General Admission – 5K Walker/Runner

Join us on May 30, 2026 at Tradewinds Park for the official Walk In My Shoes Children’s Mental Health 5K & Community Resources Fair.

Your registration includes:

• Entry into the official 5K Run/Walk

• Participant bib

• Event T-shirt (while supplies last)

• Access to Community Resource Fair

• Live DJ & opening ceremony

• Sponsor activations and wellness booths

Your registration directly supports youth mentoring, behavioral health support groups, and resource navigation services for families in underserved communities.

Walk with purpose. Run with impact.