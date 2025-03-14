Hosted by
Join us on May 30, 2026 at Tradewinds Park for the official Walk In My Shoes Children’s Mental Health 5K & Community Resources Fair.
Your registration includes:
• Entry into the official 5K Run/Walk
• Participant bib
• Event T-shirt (while supplies last)
• Access to Community Resource Fair
• Live DJ & opening ceremony
• Sponsor activations and wellness booths
Your registration directly supports youth mentoring, behavioral health support groups, and resource navigation services for families in underserved communities.
Walk with purpose. Run with impact.
Race Week
