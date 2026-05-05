Walk in the light fundraiser concert

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About this event
Your ticket will not only grant you access to the concert but also includes a selection of snacks, delicious desserts, and refreshing beverages throughout the evening. Additionally, we will be holding a raffle with some exciting prizes. The items up for grabs include:
We look forward to seeing you there and hope you will join us for an unforgettable evening filled with music and fun.
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