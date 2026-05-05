Team Jesus Outreach Ministries

Hosted by

Team Jesus Outreach Ministries

About this event

Walk in the light fundraiser concert

509 W 2nd St

Antioch, CA 94509, USA

General Admission
$20

Your ticket will not only grant you access to the concert but also includes a selection of snacks, delicious desserts, and refreshing beverages throughout the evening. Additionally, we will be holding a raffle with some exciting prizes. The items up for grabs include: 

  • Tempur pedic cooling memory foam pillow 
  • Titan Pro 12-pack ice cooler 
  • A badminton set. 
  • Phillips sonicare toothbrush. 

We look forward to seeing you there and hope you will join us for an unforgettable evening filled with music and fun. 


Children under 10
$5
Add a donation for Team Jesus Outreach Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!