Walk of Hearts 2027 - Pre-Sale

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About this event
Your personal message displayed on one side of a bright red heart, proudly hung on a downtown Independence lamp post. The classic Walk of Hearts experience.
Your personal message displayed on both sides of a bright red heart, hung on a downtown Independence lamp post. Twice the visibility for your sentiment.
Take your personalized heart home after the display season ends! Add this to any heart purchase. (In 2026 this was included free as a thank-you to early supporters. For 2027, it's a $15 add-on.)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!