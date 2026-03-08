Independence Downtown Association

Hosted by

Independence Downtown Association

About this event

Walk of Hearts 2027 - Pre-Sale

Independence

OR, USA

Classic Heart | Single Side
$35
Available until May 1

Your personal message displayed on one side of a bright red heart, proudly hung on a downtown Independence lamp post. The classic Walk of Hearts experience.

Classic Heart | Double Sided
$65
Available until May 1

Your personal message displayed on both sides of a bright red heart, hung on a downtown Independence lamp post. Twice the visibility for your sentiment.

Keep Your Heart - Add-On
$15

Take your personalized heart home after the display season ends! Add this to any heart purchase. (In 2026 this was included free as a thank-you to early supporters. For 2027, it's a $15 add-on.)

Add a donation for Independence Downtown Association

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!