Step Forward to Cure TSC Carolinas Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of wine sampling guided by a knowledgeable wine consultant from PRP Wine International. This 90-minute experience will allow you and 11 of your best friends to sample eight carefully selected wines in the comfort of your own home. Cheers to great wine and even better company!
Note: Tasting available in the following states only: IL, IN, MI, FL, NC, CA, WI, MO, AZ
Donated by PRP Wine International
Net value: $415
Starting bid
Bailey’s Fine Jewelry was founded in 1948 by Clyde Sr. and “Mama” Ann Bailey and grew from a shared love of craftsmanship and perseverance. After Clyde Sr.’s death, Ann carried the business forward, becoming Nash County’s first female business owner and establishing a resilient family legacy. The company expanded under the leadership of their son Clyde Jr. and his wife Jane, and today continues into its third generation with Trey and Marci Bailey. Throughout its history, Bailey’s has remained rooted in family values, expert craftsmanship, and strong community involvement.
Donated by Bailey's Fine Jewelry
Retail Value: $250
Starting bid
Ashton Gold Multi Strand Necklace by Kendra Scott: Two figaro chains and a freshwater cultured pearl combine to create a beautiful necklace with an adjustable length, perfect to wear on its own or with your other favorite pieces.
Donated by Kendra Scott
Retail value: $90
Starting bid
Elisa Gold Tennis Necklace by Kendra Scott: Our iconic style gets a sophisticated update in the Elisa Gold Tennis Necklace. Your favorite pendant meets crystal chain detailing inspired by timeless tennis styles, making it the perfect piece to dress up or down.
Donated by Kendra Scott
Retail value: $125
Starting bid
Meet your new go-to accessory: the Cailin Gold Delicate Strand Necklace by Kendra Scott. Featuring fluttery crystal accents in birthstone-inspired shades, this necklace makes any stack sparkle or can shine solo.
Donated by Kendra Scott
Retail value: $90
Starting bid
The Emilie Gold Link Bracelet in Iridescent Drusy by Kendra Scott is designed with mini, classic KS shapes linked by a shimmery metallic satellite Chain. Layer for a little extra something in your minimalist stack!
Donated by Kendra Scott
Retail value: $90
Starting bid
A dainty stone and delicate metallic chain combine to create the Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace by Kendra Scott, your new favorite wear-anywhere accessory. This pendant necklace can be paired with any look, providing that extra touch of timeless style. Make the Elisa Pendant Necklace a staple in your wardrobe and you will not be disappointed.
Donated by Kendra Scott
Retail value: $70
Starting bid
A refined upgrade to an iconic style, the Lee Luxe Gold Drop Earrings by Kendra Scott will add a chic touch to your everyday look. Our classic oval silhouette is elevated with sparkling cubic zirconia for some added brilliance. With a basket setting inspired by our signature Abbie shape, these earrings are the perfect polished accessory.
Donated by Kendra Scott
Retail value: $65
Starting bid
Bring home this stunning handcrafted spring wreath, a beautiful blend of rustic charm and elegant detail. Designed on a lush moss base and accented with cheerful yellow florals, trailing greenery, and a shimmering bronze bow, this one-of-a-kind piece makes a striking statement on any front door or wall. Its fresh seasonal colors and artisan design create a warm welcome for guests and add instant charm to your home. Perfect for spring decorating or as a thoughtful gift, this unique wreath is sure to brighten any space—don’t miss the chance to make it yours!
Donated by Corey Jackson's Petals & Stems Florist & Gift Shoppe
Estimated value: $110
Starting bid
FLIP offers a glimpse into a world shaped by fresh perspectives and bold ideas. Featuring all new works created by the artists of Charlotte Ballet, this program highlights our dancers not only as performers, but as collaborators in the creative process. Each piece reflects a unique perspective! Intimate, inventive, and alive with possibility, FLIP invites audiences to step into a space where discovery leads the way and something yet to be discovered is waiting to unfold.
The winner will get 2 vouchers for 2 tickets each to Flip to be converted to tickets for either the June 12th (7:30 PM) or June 18th (7:30 PM) performance.
Donated by Charlotte Ballet
Retail value: $304.00
Starting bid
Bring a sense of serenity into your space with “A Moment of Calm,” an original oil-based painting by artist Dina Marris, sister of a TSC warrior. This beautifully framed piece captures a tranquil coastal scene, featuring gently leaning palm trees, soft shoreline sands, and a quiet boat resting along calm blue waters.
With its soothing color palette and peaceful composition, this artwork evokes a feeling of escape and relaxation—perfect for a living room, bedroom, or office. The black frame adds a clean, finished look, making it ready to hang and enjoy.
A meaningful, one-of-a-kind piece that blends artistic expression with a heartfelt connection.
Donated by Dina Marris
Estimated value: $60
Starting bid
A cozy, one-of-a-kind handmade crochet throw blanket featuring the signature TSC Alliance color palette of blue, orange, and purple. Measuring approximately 52” x 62”, this piece is perfect for adding a pop of color to your living space or staying warm on cooler nights. Crafted with care using 100% acrylic yarn, this blanket is soft, durable, and easy to maintain. A thoughtful, handmade piece that brings warmth, texture, and meaning into any home.
Donated by Carrie Burns and Team Jackson
Estimated Value: $80
Starting bid
Experience a full day of outdoor adventure at the U.S. National Whitewater Center with two all-access Day Passes. Set across 1,300 acres, the Whitewater Center offers a wide range of land and water activities for all ages and skill levels.
Your Day Pass includes access to activities such as whitewater rafting, flatwater kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, rock climbing, zip lines, ropes courses, and over 35 miles of mountain biking trails. It’s the perfect experience for thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike.
Please note: Certain activities may require reservations and/or additional upgrade fees. Availability is subject to weather and operational conditions. No refunds or rain checks. Voucher has no cash value and cannot be combined, resold, or redistributed.
Donated by National Whitewater Center
Retail value: $160
Starting bid
This listing is for an 8x10in, textured/layered painting on a stretched canvas. It is the perfect piece to remind you or your loved one to "Just keep swimming"!
Donated by Nicole Batts
Starting bid
A signed photo of William Carrier, #28 of the Carolina Hurricanes, a key veteran presence known for his physical, no-nonsense style of play. Since joining the Hurricanes in 2024, Carrier has quickly become a fan favorite, bringing energy and toughness to the ice.
This autographed piece is a great addition for hockey fans and collectors alike, offering a connection to one of the Hurricanes’ most recognizable and hard-working players.
Donated by the Carolina Hurricanes
Fair Market Value: $10
Actual Value: Priceless
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