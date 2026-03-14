Step Forward to Cure TSC Carolinas Silent Auction

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of wine sampling guided by a knowledgeable wine consultant from PRP Wine International. This 90-minute experience will allow you and 11 of your best friends to sample eight carefully selected wines in the comfort of your own home. Cheers to great wine and even better company!





Note: Tasting available in the following states only: IL, IN, MI, FL, NC, CA, WI, MO, AZ





Donated by PRP Wine International

Net value: $415