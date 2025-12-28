Walk with Bishop - Supporting both ends of the leash

Hosted by
About this event
Includes participation in Walk With Bishop and a digital completion badge
Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. Donors may see an optional contribution to support their services.
Includes participation in Walk With Bishop and an official event T-shirt (shipping included).
Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. Donors may see an optional contribution to support their services.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!