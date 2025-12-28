Bishop's Mission Inc

Hosted by

Bishop's Mission Inc

About this event

Walk with Bishop - Supporting both ends of the leash

virtual

Digital
$25

Includes participation in Walk With Bishop and a digital completion badge


Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. Donors may see an optional contribution to support their services.

T-Shirt Participant
$45

Includes participation in Walk With Bishop and an official event T-shirt (shipping included).


Zeffy is a free fundraising platform for nonprofits. Donors may see an optional contribution to support their services.

Add a donation for Bishop's Mission Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!