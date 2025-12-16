Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center

Hosted by

Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center

About this event

Sales closed

Walk with the Animals 2026 DO NOT USE

2601 Fairmount Blvd

Riverside, CA 92501, USA

Add a donation for Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center

$

Walk Kick Off Week Sale
$20

All registrants will receive a Walk with the Animals T-shirt and pancake breakfast.

Walker Registration (Super Early Bird)
$30

All registrants will receive a Walk with the Animals T-shirt and pancake breakfast.

Child/Student Registration
$30

For registrants under 18 and/or attending college. All registrants will receive a Walk with the Animals T-shirt and pancake breakfast.

Virtual Walker Registration
$15

Support homeless pets from wherever you are!

*Please note that this registration does include a Walk t-shirt that will be mailed AFTER the event*

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!