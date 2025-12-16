Walk with the Animals 2026 DO NOT USE

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About this event
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All registrants will receive a Walk with the Animals T-shirt and pancake breakfast.
All registrants will receive a Walk with the Animals T-shirt and pancake breakfast.
For registrants under 18 and/or attending college. All registrants will receive a Walk with the Animals T-shirt and pancake breakfast.
Support homeless pets from wherever you are!
*Please note that this registration does include a Walk t-shirt that will be mailed AFTER the event*
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!