Walk With The King Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

Enjoy a one-night stay for two at any of the luxurious Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast locations — Brooklyn, Philadelphia or the Poconos. Each property blends elegance, comfort, and culture with Akwaaba’s signature Southern hospitality. Relax in beautifully appointed rooms, savor a gourmet breakfast, and experience a peaceful escape you’ll never forget.
Valid at any Akwaaba location. Subject to availability. Advance reservation required.
This is the perfect gift for that mom or dad that needs a break or that couple that may need some alone time or that individual who needs a quick reset!
Be the first to grab a piece from this collection. This print is a part of Aaron’s new series of work that has yet to be exhibited so be the first one to get this amazing work of art. The piece is 18x24
The Clutter Physician is led by a licensed clinical therapist who understands the deep connection between our mental well-being and the spaces we live in. She specializes in decluttering and organizing your home or work environment, helping you clear both physical and emotional clutter. Her mission is to create peaceful, functional spaces so you can think clearer, feel lighter, and live a more balanced, clutter-free life—inside and out.
You are bidding on 2 sessions to be used 1/1/26 - 12/31/26. All sessions must be scheduled in advance. Over 50 miles from Baltimore area will incur an extra fee.
This is the perfect gift for you or that someone in your life that may need a little support getting organized. Give 1 session as a gift and keep 1 session for yourself!
Get ready to sing your heart out on the water! This exclusive 2-hour private karaoke cruise offers you and up to 14 of your favorite people an unforgettable experience filled with music, laughter, and stunning waterfront views. Equipped with a full karaoke setup, Bluetooth sound system, and plenty of room to dance, this party boat is perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or just a fun night out. Bring your favorite snacks and drinks, and let the good times sail!
