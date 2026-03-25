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About this event
Donation of $500 or more
Includes booth fees for 2 representatives
Donation of $300-$499
Donation of $150-$299
Donation of $75-$149
Donation of $1-$74
IAD will collect fee & pay to NIDC
Only event providing a table and two chairs indoors
IAD will collect fee
More details on logistics will be shared later
IAD will collect fee & pay to City of Boise
You must bring your own table and chairs
IAD will collect fee
Optional to bring your own table and chairs if you don’t want to use a picnic table under the Pavilion
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!