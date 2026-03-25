Idaho Association of the Deaf

Hosted by

Idaho Association of the Deaf

About this event

Walk4ASL

Sponsorship Platinum
Pay what you can

Donation of $500 or more

Includes booth fees for 2 representatives

Sponsorship Gold
Pay what you can

Donation of $300-$499

Sponsorship Silver
Pay what you can

Donation of $150-$299

Sponsorship Bronze
Pay what you can

Donation of $75-$149

Sponsorship Other
Pay what you can

Donation of $1-$74

Booth Coeur d’Alene (CDA) at Deaf Fest Sept. 12th 2026
$40

IAD will collect fee & pay to NIDC

Only event providing a table and two chairs indoors

Booth Gooding at Walk4ASL Sept. 16th 2026
$20

IAD will collect fee

More details on logistics will be shared later

Booth Boise at Walk4ASL Sept. 19th 2026
$30

IAD will collect fee & pay to City of Boise

You must bring your own table and chairs

Booth Blackfoot at Walk4ASL Sept. 26th 2026
$20

IAD will collect fee

Optional to bring your own table and chairs if you don’t want to use a picnic table under the Pavilion

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!