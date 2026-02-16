Walkable Volusia

Hosted by

Walkable Volusia

About this event

Walkable Volusia Downtown Bar Crawl

100 S Woodland Blvd

DeLand, FL 32720, USA

Add a donation for Walkable Volusia

$

General Admission
$15

Basic entry to the event and all of its perks, including:

- All drink specials and freebies

- One bingo card

- One free raffle ticket

VIP
$30

Show that you are a strong, day one supporter of Walkable Volusia by purchasing the VIP ticket. This includes:


- Admission

- All drink specials and freebies

- TWO bingo cards

- TWO free raffle tickets

Sponsor
$75

Pitch in to sponsor the event! Help us defray the cost of materials, prizes, and advertisements.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!