Walkable Volusia Downtown Bar Crawl

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About this event
$
Basic entry to the event and all of its perks, including:
- All drink specials and freebies
- One bingo card
- One free raffle ticket
Show that you are a strong, day one supporter of Walkable Volusia by purchasing the VIP ticket. This includes:
- Admission
- All drink specials and freebies
- TWO bingo cards
- TWO free raffle tickets
Pitch in to sponsor the event! Help us defray the cost of materials, prizes, and advertisements.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!