You Matter 2

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You Matter 2

About this event

Walk Through Our Mission Gala

2218 Hutchison Rd

Flossmoor, IL 60422, USA

General Admission
$75

Includes:

  • Access to the full immersive station experience (5 stations)
  • Custom YM2 hat + Patch Bar keepsake experience
  • Light hors d’oeuvres (Phase 1 + Phase 2)
  • Open bar (alcoholic + non-alcoholic beverages)
  • Entry to the Spotlight Program, Live Auction, and Paddle Raise
  • 1 raffle entry
  • Printed YM2 Passport and guest materials
  • Guided rotation with a youth/alumni ambassador 
VIP Ticket
$95

Includes everything in GA, plus:

  • Exclusive VIP Fireside Chat with youth/alumni before general arrival
  • Early check-in
  • Reserved seating during the Spotlight Program
  • Swag bag with branded merchandise and/or student-made items
VIP Table
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This package includes 8 tickets with a reserved table for the Spotlight Program, along with all General Admission benefits, plus:

  • Exclusive VIP Fireside Chat with youth and alumni (prior to general admission)
  • Early check-in
  • Reserved seating during the Spotlight Program
  • VIP swag bag featuring branded merchandise and/or student-made items

Perfect for hosting friends, colleagues, or clients while experiencing an unforgettable evening of impact.

Add a donation for You Matter 2

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!