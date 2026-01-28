Walk Through Our Mission Gala

This package includes 8 tickets with a reserved table for the Spotlight Program, along with all General Admission benefits, plus:
- Exclusive VIP Fireside Chat with youth and alumni (prior to general admission)
- Early check-in
- Reserved seating during the Spotlight Program
- VIP swag bag featuring branded merchandise and/or student-made items
Perfect for hosting friends, colleagues, or clients while experiencing an unforgettable evening of impact.
This package includes 8 tickets with a reserved table for the Spotlight Program, along with all General Admission benefits, plus:
- Exclusive VIP Fireside Chat with youth and alumni (prior to general admission)
- Early check-in
- Reserved seating during the Spotlight Program
- VIP swag bag featuring branded merchandise and/or student-made items
Perfect for hosting friends, colleagues, or clients while experiencing an unforgettable evening of impact.