Prime Time For Women, Inc.

Hosted by

Prime Time For Women, Inc.

About this event

Walking to Wellness: A 3rd Anniversary Luncheon

11400 Robinwood Dr

Hagerstown, MD 21742, USA

Gold Sponsorship
$750
1) Large logo on PTFW’s website and commemorative W2W T-Shirt, 2) Mentions on social media and in the PTFW Monthly Newsletter, 3) Thanked at the event, 4) Opportunity to speak to at the event (10 minutes.)
Silver Sponsorship
$500
1) Medium logo on PTFW’s website and commemorative W2W T-Shirt, 2) Mentions on social media and in the PTFW Monthly Newsletter, 3) Thanked at the event, 4) Opportunity to speak to at the event (5 minutes).
Bronze Sponsorship
$250
BRONZE SPONSORSHIP $250- 1) Small logo on commemorative W2W T-Shirt, 2) Mentions on social media and in the PTFW Monthly Newsletter, 3) Thanked at the event.
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