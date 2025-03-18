Walking to Wellness: A 3rd Anniversary Luncheon

1) Large logo on PTFW’s website and commemorative W2W T-Shirt, 2) Mentions on social media and in the PTFW Monthly Newsletter, 3) Thanked at the event, 4) Opportunity to speak to at the event (10 minutes.)
1) Large logo on PTFW’s website and commemorative W2W T-Shirt, 2) Mentions on social media and in the PTFW Monthly Newsletter, 3) Thanked at the event, 4) Opportunity to speak to at the event (10 minutes.)
Silver Sponsorship
$500
1) Medium logo on PTFW’s website and commemorative W2W T-Shirt, 2) Mentions on social media and in the PTFW Monthly Newsletter, 3) Thanked at the event, 4) Opportunity to speak to at the event (5 minutes).
1) Medium logo on PTFW’s website and commemorative W2W T-Shirt, 2) Mentions on social media and in the PTFW Monthly Newsletter, 3) Thanked at the event, 4) Opportunity to speak to at the event (5 minutes).
Bronze Sponsorship
$250
BRONZE SPONSORSHIP $250- 1) Small logo on commemorative W2W T-Shirt, 2) Mentions on social media and in the PTFW Monthly Newsletter, 3) Thanked at the event.
BRONZE SPONSORSHIP $250- 1) Small logo on commemorative W2W T-Shirt, 2) Mentions on social media and in the PTFW Monthly Newsletter, 3) Thanked at the event.
Add a donation for Prime Time For Women, Inc.
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