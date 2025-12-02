Hosted by

Walking With Swager

About this event

Sales closed

Walking With Swager's Winter Silent Auction

Pick-up location

200 Memorial Dr, Goodlettsville, TN 37072, USA

Original Oil Painting - Pathway to Light item
Original Oil Painting - Pathway to Light
$150

Starting bid

Pathway to Light is a beautiful original oil painting by local artist James Dudley Slay III, who also donated the piece. The painting is professionally framed and ready to grace your home or office! Mr. Slay's work typically sells for an estimated $600.

Original Oil Painting - Egret Sunning item
Original Oil Painting - Egret Sunning
$150

Starting bid

Egret Sunning is a beautiful original oil painting by local artist James Dudley Slay III, who also donated the piece. The painting is professionally framed and ready to grace your home or office! Mr. Slay's work typically sells for an estimated $600.

Sergio Valente Black Rabbit Fur Coat item
Sergio Valente Black Rabbit Fur Coat item
Sergio Valente Black Rabbit Fur Coat item
Sergio Valente Black Rabbit Fur Coat
$75

Starting bid

This Sergio Valente rabbit's fur jacket, in a ladies' medium, was donated from the estate of Sharon Williams. With the fox tail trim, it's a vintage treasure. Estimated value is $150 - $300.

In Home Culinary Experience with Chef Russell Ransom item
In Home Culinary Experience with Chef Russell Ransom item
In Home Culinary Experience with Chef Russell Ransom
$150

Starting bid

In Home Culinary Class for 4!

Get ready to turn up the heat and elevate your home cooking game with this unforgettable culinary experience! The winning bidder will enjoy a private, in-home cooking class led by renowned Chef Russell Ransom, valued at $800. Chef Russell will work with you to design a fully customized menu tailored to your group’s tastes, whether you're craving bold global flavors or comforting classics. You choose the cuisine and whether you want to roll up your sleeves or simply sip wine and enjoy the show.

This experience must be booked in advance and is subject to Chef Russell’s availability. The class is intended for up to four participants and will take place in the winning

bidder’s home or a mutually agreed-upon location. Cuisine selection is flexible and will be finalized in collaboration with Chef Russell. The experience must be completed by

December 31, 2026. Gratuity for the chef’s services is not included. This package is non-transferable, non-refundable, and may not be resold.

About Chef Russell Ransom:
Cooking since he could reach grandma's countertops, Chef Russell trained at the Art Institute or Washington, D.C. and now teaches culinary arts at Nossi College of Art and Design. In between he's been a private chef to influential families and chef at fine restaurants and hotels like The Daily Dish, The Mount Pleasant Grille, and Omni Hotel.

Sorbet - Ear Rings by Premier Designs item
Sorbet - Ear Rings by Premier Designs
$10

Starting bid

These Sorbet hoops are colorful and brought to you by Premier Designs. Thank you, Doris Lynn, for the donation! These ear rings have a retail value of $36.

Fruit of the Spirit Bracelet by Premier Designs item
Fruit of the Spirit Bracelet by Premier Designs item
Fruit of the Spirit Bracelet by Premier Designs
$10

Starting bid

Called Fruit of the Spirit, this bracelet is silver with black tassels in a wrap-around bangle. The retail value is $33. Thank you, Doris Lynn, for the donation!

Stacksational Bracelet Set from Premier Designs item
Stacksational Bracelet Set from Premier Designs
$15

Starting bid

Stacksational is a set of 4 antique matte brass plated bangles with crystals. Retail value is $47. Thank you Doris Lynn!

Suncast 72 Gallon Medium Deck Box item
Suncast 72 Gallon Medium Deck Box
$65

Starting bid

Suncast 72 Gallon Medium Deckbox, donated by the Madison Home Depot.

Fanfare Ear Rings from Premier Designs item
Fanfare Ear Rings from Premier Designs
$10

Starting bid

These Fanfare ear rings are from Premier Designs, featuring gold tone, crystals, and gray tassels. Donated by Doris Lynn! Retail value is $25.

Stacktastic Bracelet Set from Premier Designs item
Stacktastic Bracelet Set from Premier Designs
$15

Starting bid

Stacksational is a set of 4 antique matte silver plated bangles with crystals. Retail value is $49. Thank you Doris Lynn!

Rodan & Fields Self Care Basket item
Rodan & Fields Self Care Basket
$50

Starting bid

Basket includes Rodan & Fields Micro-Dermabrasion paste, Active Hydration, cosmetic pouch by Susan DeDay Leather, comfort headband, lint roller, two set of Color Street polish strips, and Hibiscus candle. Valued at $200.

Thank you, Blue Wives Matter!

Autographed Justin Moore License Plate item
Autographed Justin Moore License Plate
$5

Starting bid

“Bait A Hook” vanity license plate signed by the country artist who brought us the song, Justin Moore.

Thank you, Music Amplifies!

Perspectives of Beauty - Clay Mask Wall Art item
Perspectives of Beauty - Clay Mask Wall Art
$25

Starting bid

Clay mask by local student artist, Kenzie Bost. High School Senior Kenzie was assigned to interpret beauty from Iraq and represent it in this mask.

Thank you, Kenzie, for the international spark to our auction!

All Out Glamour Necklace from Premier Designs item
All Out Glamour Necklace from Premier Designs item
All Out Glamour Necklace from Premier Designs
$10

Starting bid

All Out Glamour is a silver-plated necklace with crystals from Premier Designs. Reversible pendant. Donated from the estate of Sharon Williams, the exact retail value is unknown, but estimated at $45.

Elf Wreath item
Elf Wreath
$20

Starting bid

This Elf Wreath is a fun addition to your Christmas decor! Donated by Tammie Reddy Broadbent, estimated retail value is $50.

Interior Accents Wall Sconces/Vases item
Interior Accents Wall Sconces/Vases
$20

Starting bid

Set of two interchangeable candle holder wall sconces / vases. Flowers and candle are not included. Donated by Tammie Reddy Broadbent. Retail value: $30-$70.

Nativity Christmas Wall Art item
Nativity Christmas Wall Art
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful Nativity Christmas Wall Art, donated by Tammie Reddy Broadbent. Value - unknown.

George and Martha Washington Vintage Ornament Set item
George and Martha Washington Vintage Ornament Set
$10

Starting bid

Vintage ornament set of George and Martha Washington. Donated from the estate of Sharon Williams, value estimated at $30.

$50 Gift Certificate to Another Round Nashville item
$50 Gift Certificate to Another Round Nashville
$25

Starting bid

Thank you Another Round Nashville for donating this $50 gift certificate! Another Round carries your premier disc golf gear!

Vintage Elvis Necklace item
Vintage Elvis Necklace item
Vintage Elvis Necklace
$5

Starting bid

This vintage Elvis necklace, in silver and featuring a photo of Elvis, was donated by the estate of Sharon Williams. Value, unknown but estimated at $25.

Disney Scrapbook Album item
Disney Scrapbook Album
$10

Starting bid

This Disney Scrapbook album is beautiful for capturing your child's trip to Disney! Deluxe post-bound album with 10 paper inserts, 10 top-loading page protectors is archival safe.

Winning bidder will have the option to purchase up to 4 scrapbooks at the winning bid each.

Estimated retail value - $25.

Barbie as Cinderella item
Barbie as Cinderella
$20

Starting bid

From Barbie Collectibles, this auction is for the New In Box Barbie as Cinderella doll from 1996. Box is unopened. Values online are wildly varied so have fun bidding!

Happy Holidays Barbie item
Happy Holidays Barbie
$20

Starting bid

Happy Holidays Barbie from Mattel is NIB, unopened. From 1998. Values vary wildly online so have fun bidding!

Jimmy Crystal GL649 Sunglasses (pink) item
Jimmy Crystal GL649 Sunglasses (pink)
$20

Starting bid

Pink with crystals, these rimless Jimmy Crystal New York sunglasses are pristine. Estimated value is $65. Donated by the estate of Sharon Williams. (Picture may show spots on the lenses; those are in the photo only. Lenses are in excellent condition.)

Resume & Interview Coaching item
Resume & Interview Coaching
$50

Starting bid

Two-hour resume and interview coaching session. Polish up your resume and practice with a mock interview - you’ll be ready for that next career step in no time!


About your coach: Tracy Swager is the Board Vice President of Walking With Swager and has nearly three decades experience as a hiring manager.

Nursery Wall Art item
Nursery Wall Art
$10

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!