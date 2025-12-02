Walking With Swager's Winter Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
200 Memorial Dr, Goodlettsville, TN 37072, USA
Starting bid
Pathway to Light is a beautiful original oil painting by local artist James Dudley Slay III, who also donated the piece. The painting is professionally framed and ready to grace your home or office! Mr. Slay's work typically sells for an estimated $600.
Starting bid
Egret Sunning is a beautiful original oil painting by local artist James Dudley Slay III, who also donated the piece. The painting is professionally framed and ready to grace your home or office! Mr. Slay's work typically sells for an estimated $600.
Starting bid
This Sergio Valente rabbit's fur jacket, in a ladies' medium, was donated from the estate of Sharon Williams. With the fox tail trim, it's a vintage treasure. Estimated value is $150 - $300.
Starting bid
In Home Culinary Class for 4!
Get ready to turn up the heat and elevate your home cooking game with this unforgettable culinary experience! The winning bidder will enjoy a private, in-home cooking class led by renowned Chef Russell Ransom, valued at $800. Chef Russell will work with you to design a fully customized menu tailored to your group’s tastes, whether you're craving bold global flavors or comforting classics. You choose the cuisine and whether you want to roll up your sleeves or simply sip wine and enjoy the show.
This experience must be booked in advance and is subject to Chef Russell’s availability. The class is intended for up to four participants and will take place in the winning
bidder’s home or a mutually agreed-upon location. Cuisine selection is flexible and will be finalized in collaboration with Chef Russell. The experience must be completed by
December 31, 2026. Gratuity for the chef’s services is not included. This package is non-transferable, non-refundable, and may not be resold.
About Chef Russell Ransom:
Cooking since he could reach grandma's countertops, Chef Russell trained at the Art Institute or Washington, D.C. and now teaches culinary arts at Nossi College of Art and Design. In between he's been a private chef to influential families and chef at fine restaurants and hotels like The Daily Dish, The Mount Pleasant Grille, and Omni Hotel.
Starting bid
These Sorbet hoops are colorful and brought to you by Premier Designs. Thank you, Doris Lynn, for the donation! These ear rings have a retail value of $36.
Starting bid
Called Fruit of the Spirit, this bracelet is silver with black tassels in a wrap-around bangle. The retail value is $33. Thank you, Doris Lynn, for the donation!
Starting bid
Stacksational is a set of 4 antique matte brass plated bangles with crystals. Retail value is $47. Thank you Doris Lynn!
Starting bid
Suncast 72 Gallon Medium Deckbox, donated by the Madison Home Depot.
Starting bid
These Fanfare ear rings are from Premier Designs, featuring gold tone, crystals, and gray tassels. Donated by Doris Lynn! Retail value is $25.
Starting bid
Stacksational is a set of 4 antique matte silver plated bangles with crystals. Retail value is $49. Thank you Doris Lynn!
Starting bid
Basket includes Rodan & Fields Micro-Dermabrasion paste, Active Hydration, cosmetic pouch by Susan DeDay Leather, comfort headband, lint roller, two set of Color Street polish strips, and Hibiscus candle. Valued at $200.
Thank you, Blue Wives Matter!
Starting bid
“Bait A Hook” vanity license plate signed by the country artist who brought us the song, Justin Moore.
Thank you, Music Amplifies!
Starting bid
Clay mask by local student artist, Kenzie Bost. High School Senior Kenzie was assigned to interpret beauty from Iraq and represent it in this mask.
Thank you, Kenzie, for the international spark to our auction!
Starting bid
All Out Glamour is a silver-plated necklace with crystals from Premier Designs. Reversible pendant. Donated from the estate of Sharon Williams, the exact retail value is unknown, but estimated at $45.
Starting bid
This Elf Wreath is a fun addition to your Christmas decor! Donated by Tammie Reddy Broadbent, estimated retail value is $50.
Starting bid
Set of two interchangeable candle holder wall sconces / vases. Flowers and candle are not included. Donated by Tammie Reddy Broadbent. Retail value: $30-$70.
Starting bid
Beautiful Nativity Christmas Wall Art, donated by Tammie Reddy Broadbent. Value - unknown.
Starting bid
Vintage ornament set of George and Martha Washington. Donated from the estate of Sharon Williams, value estimated at $30.
Starting bid
Thank you Another Round Nashville for donating this $50 gift certificate! Another Round carries your premier disc golf gear!
Starting bid
This vintage Elvis necklace, in silver and featuring a photo of Elvis, was donated by the estate of Sharon Williams. Value, unknown but estimated at $25.
Starting bid
This Disney Scrapbook album is beautiful for capturing your child's trip to Disney! Deluxe post-bound album with 10 paper inserts, 10 top-loading page protectors is archival safe.
Winning bidder will have the option to purchase up to 4 scrapbooks at the winning bid each.
Estimated retail value - $25.
Starting bid
From Barbie Collectibles, this auction is for the New In Box Barbie as Cinderella doll from 1996. Box is unopened. Values online are wildly varied so have fun bidding!
Starting bid
Happy Holidays Barbie from Mattel is NIB, unopened. From 1998. Values vary wildly online so have fun bidding!
Starting bid
Pink with crystals, these rimless Jimmy Crystal New York sunglasses are pristine. Estimated value is $65. Donated by the estate of Sharon Williams. (Picture may show spots on the lenses; those are in the photo only. Lenses are in excellent condition.)
Starting bid
Two-hour resume and interview coaching session. Polish up your resume and practice with a mock interview - you’ll be ready for that next career step in no time!
About your coach: Tracy Swager is the Board Vice President of Walking With Swager and has nearly three decades experience as a hiring manager.
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!