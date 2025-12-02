Walking With Swager's Winter Silent Auction

In Home Culinary Class for 4!



Get ready to turn up the heat and elevate your home cooking game with this unforgettable culinary experience! The winning bidder will enjoy a private, in-home cooking class led by renowned Chef Russell Ransom, valued at $800. Chef Russell will work with you to design a fully customized menu tailored to your group’s tastes, whether you're craving bold global flavors or comforting classics. You choose the cuisine and whether you want to roll up your sleeves or simply sip wine and enjoy the show.

This experience must be booked in advance and is subject to Chef Russell’s availability. The class is intended for up to four participants and will take place in the winning

bidder’s home or a mutually agreed-upon location. Cuisine selection is flexible and will be finalized in collaboration with Chef Russell. The experience must be completed by

December 31, 2026. Gratuity for the chef’s services is not included. This package is non-transferable, non-refundable, and may not be resold.



About Chef Russell Ransom:

Cooking since he could reach grandma's countertops, Chef Russell trained at the Art Institute or Washington, D.C. and now teaches culinary arts at Nossi College of Art and Design. In between he's been a private chef to influential families and chef at fine restaurants and hotels like The Daily Dish, The Mount Pleasant Grille, and Omni Hotel.