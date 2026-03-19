Lawrenceville-Duluth(GA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

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Lawrenceville-Duluth(GA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

About this event

Walking With The Nupes / 30 Day Walking Challenge

Category: Active
$20

The Active Category is designed for participants who regularly engage in walking, running, or fitness activities and are looking to compete at a higher level.

Participants in this category are expected to log higher mileage and maintain consistent activity throughout the duration of the challenge.

Recommended for:

  • Individuals who walk or run frequently
  • Those training, exercising regularly, or seeking a competitive challenge
  • Participants aiming for top mileage performance
Category: Casual
$15

The Casual Category is designed for participants of all fitness levels who want to stay active, have fun, and be part of the experience without the pressure of high competition.

This category encourages consistency, participation, and community engagement over intensity.

Recommended for:

  • Beginners or those easing into fitness
  • Participants walking for fun, health, or accountability
  • Anyone who prefers a relaxed pace
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