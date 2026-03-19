Walking With The Nupes / 30 Day Walking Challenge

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About this event
The Active Category is designed for participants who regularly engage in walking, running, or fitness activities and are looking to compete at a higher level.
Participants in this category are expected to log higher mileage and maintain consistent activity throughout the duration of the challenge.
Recommended for:
The Casual Category is designed for participants of all fitness levels who want to stay active, have fun, and be part of the experience without the pressure of high competition.
This category encourages consistency, participation, and community engagement over intensity.
Recommended for:
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