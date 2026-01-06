Walk/Run With Team Kareem to Prevent Drowning

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Must donate $5.00 if you would like a shirt
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.No Shipping with this option
You can walk/run in the comfort of your community
Company name on social media posts
Company name on social media posts
Option to have a booth at the event (Sponsors provide a 10'x10' tent, a table, and chairs)
Company name on advertising, social media posts
Company name on Event T-shirts
Option to have a booth at the event (Sponsors provide a 10'x10' tent, a table, and chairs)
Company logo on all print advertising, email blasts, social media posts
Company name and link listed on Team Kareem webpage
Company name on Event T-Shirts
Recognition by event Master of Ceremony (MC) during regular announcements and award
Option to have a booth at the event (Sponsors provide a 10'x10' tent, a table, and chairs)
Company logo on all print advertising, email blasts, social media posts
Company logo and link to company website on Team Kareem webpage
Banner present at the event with logo (provided by Team Kareem)
Company logo on Event T-Shirts (plus 2 Free T-shirts
Recognition by event Master of Ceremony (MC) during regular announcements and award presentations
One booth at the event (Team Kareem will provide a 10' x 10' tent, a table, and chairs)
Company logo on all print advertising, email blasts, social media posts
Company logo and link to company website on Team Kareem webpage
Banner present at the event with logo (provided by Team Kareem)
Company logo on Event T-Shirts (plus 4 Free T-shirts
Recognition by event Master of Ceremony (MC) during regular announcements and award presentations
$
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