Team Kareem Memorial Foundation

Hosted by

Team Kareem Memorial Foundation

About this event

Walk/Run With Team Kareem to Prevent Drowning

Denn John Athletic Complex

Walk/Run
$35

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Kids (5-17) Walk/Run
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Children (0-5) Walk/Run
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Must donate $5.00 if you would like a shirt

Walk/Run ( First Responders, Swim Instructor and Military)
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.No Shipping with this option

Virtual Walker/Runner
$40

You can walk/run in the comfort of your community

Vendor
$100

Company name on social media posts


Water Watcher Sponsorship
$500

Company name on social media posts


Life Preserver Sponsorship
$1,500

Option to have a booth at the event (Sponsors provide a 10'x10' tent, a table, and chairs)

Company name on advertising, social media posts

Company name on Event T-shirts


Life Saver Sponsorship
$2,500

Option to have a booth at the event (Sponsors provide a 10'x10' tent, a table, and chairs)

Company logo on all print advertising, email blasts, social media posts

Company name and link listed on Team Kareem webpage

Company name on Event T-Shirts

Recognition by event Master of Ceremony (MC) during regular announcements and award

Swimmer Sponsorship
$3,500

Option to have a booth at the event (Sponsors provide a 10'x10' tent, a table, and chairs)

Company logo on all print advertising, email blasts, social media posts

Company logo and link to company website on Team Kareem webpage

Banner present at the event with logo (provided by Team Kareem)

Company logo on Event T-Shirts (plus 2 Free T-shirts

Recognition by event Master of Ceremony (MC) during regular announcements and award presentations

Life Guard Sponsorship
$5,000

One booth at the event (Team Kareem will provide a 10' x 10' tent, a table, and chairs)

Company logo on all print advertising, email blasts, social media posts

Company logo and link to company website on Team Kareem webpage

Banner present at the event with logo (provided by Team Kareem)

Company logo on Event T-Shirts (plus 4 Free T-shirts

Recognition by event Master of Ceremony (MC) during regular announcements and award presentations

Add a donation for Team Kareem Memorial Foundation

$

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