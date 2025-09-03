WALL OF HONOR

Individual Tribute - $50
Name & branch listed on the physical Honor Wall (Banner)

Individual Tribute - $75
Name & branch listed on the physical Honor Wall (Banner) + T-shirt

Individual Tribute - $100
Name, branch, and photo on the physical Honor Wall (Banner)

Individual Tribute - $125
Name, branch, and photo on the physical Honor Wall (Banner) + T-shirt

Individual Tribute - $250
Full Tribute Space: name, branch, photo, and short message (both physical & online Wall of Honor) + T-shirt

Presenting Sponsor - $2,500
  • Event naming rights: “Presented by [Company]”
  • Logo featured on digital & physical Honor Wall, banners, social media, and event programs
  • Opportunity to speak at 2 events
  • Includes 2 Honor Wall Tribute Spaces
Presenting Sponsor - $1,000
  • Recognition at both events
  • Logo on event signage & digital promotions
  • Includes 1 Honor Wall Tribute Space

