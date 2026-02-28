Wall of Wine Auction 2026 #2 - More Items!

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Get it all! Here's a collection of sparkling wrist watches that will compliment all your outfits, casual or gliettering.
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All the colors of the rainbow will compliment your outfits - casual or formal. Lovely!
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Sparkle and shine - beautiful colors!
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These lovely jackets will ix and match with many outfits and colors. Size 10-14.
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A collector's piece - 1776-1986.
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An adventurer's dream - feel the forest!
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This is the big year! Celebrate the Mother Road!
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Intricate and elegant, these fun and lovely necklaces will intrigue young and old alike - keep your treasured pictures close to you.
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This elegant piece will compliment so many outfits of varied styles and colors.
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Glow your way into the room! Large enough to haul all your important items, yet shiny enough to get noticed.
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Glitter and gleam - a nicely sized bag to set you apart from the crowd.
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Fun items to compliment all styles and colors of your wardrobe.
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This gold and silver-toned duo will speak to any eye and spark up any outfil.
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These enamel beauties help show your support for children. They bring a smile!
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This neutral colored bag supports any outfit, any time of year, and provides plenty of space for all the things you need to bring along.
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This glittering necklace is an eye-catching beauty.
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The crystal-like accents of this stunning necklace compliment the gold bangles and fun gold chains.
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THis delightful fun large bag is just what you need to tate about your needed items!
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This luscious duo brings glamour and class to your blouses, jackets, or eveing wear.
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These fun recent Shrine pins will add years of joy to your blazers, wall art, and more.
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This elegant day dress/pajama dress is brand new, Soft Surroundings brand, size small. $60 new.
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This delightful collection has something for everyone and every outfit. Colorful and fun, it glitters and shines.
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A rich silk scarf - about 5 feet long, rectangular, boasts the Nile's white roses on a vivid red background.
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Thick and warm, this hand-made, navy and white crocheted blanket is the perfect item for snuggling.
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Silky and bright, this pink vest, sized 10 or 12, is a vibrant accent to any outfit.
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Striking and still in the original wrappings, these two Native art pieces will bring beauty and class to any wall of your house.
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This lovely blanket is perfect for a wall, on top of a sideboard, at the foot of a bed and more. Elegant and artistic, this is a dleight!
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Starting bid
This delightful Pino group will give you refreshment and a calm joy end of day on on a Sunday morning for brunch. Fun and light - make it yours!
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A crisp blend of white and rose, this lovely group adds fun and flair to any event or meal. A bargain and it can be yours!
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Light and sweet, this cool, refreshing group brings you fun to any brunch, lunch or party. A bargain at the starting price -
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Perfect for the patio on a summer morning or afternoon - crisp and sweet - enjoy if you're lucky enough to win this fun duo!
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Rich and red, these wines are ready to compliment your pasta - rather made at home or take out - savor and enjoy!
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This trio can be yours - especially fun if you love pink roses and the foods that go with them - BID!
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This trio is a high end savory trio that will compliment steaks, red pasta, and more. A bargain at the starting price - grab it if you can.
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Three cabernets for $15? Crazy, huh? Put you bid in and let's see where this goes to support our Shrine ladies!
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Very high quality - come check it out in person. A Delightful 90s duo - hardly warn and lovely. Size M.
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You can't get this kind of lovely item these days! Startle and impress - a bargain at this price. The detail and quality is amazing! Your money back if it doesn't fit.
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Those of us that love candles can't get enough - here's your chance!
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This useful and stunning ice bucket on a glass plate and stand will accent all your events with class. Check it out! A never before opportunity!
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This is one of the most stunning items in our auction - A large drink dispenser with nozzle and and center class insert for ice. Plus a lid on top and double tiered stand. Absolutely one of a kind - grab it for your parties!
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Another amazing piece - make it yours! This ice bucket is one of a kind and can accentuate your parties and events. Compact and pretty. The attached lid means no clumsy juggling of drink glass, lid and ice scoop!
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This lovely basket will hold your treasures in style. Gleaming and connected to the past, it will speak to all who see it - and will be treasured by your family forever.
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A crisp blend of white and rose, this lovely group adds fun and flair to any event or meal. A bargain and it can be yours!
Starting bid
A crisp blend of white and rose, this lovely group adds fun and flair to any event or meal. A bargain and it can be yours!
Starting bid
A crisp blend of white and rose, this lovely group adds fun and flair to any event or meal. A bargain and it can be yours!
Starting bid
Pink favorites.
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