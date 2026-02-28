Daughters of the Nile, Yucca Temple No. 74

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Daughters of the Nile, Yucca Temple No. 74
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Wall of Wine Auction 2026 #2 - More Items!

Wrist Watch Collection item
Wrist Watch Collection
$30

Starting bid

Get it all! Here's a collection of sparkling wrist watches that will compliment all your outfits, casual or gliettering.

Black Fun Rainbow Purse item
Black Fun Rainbow Purse
$20

Starting bid

All the colors of the rainbow will compliment your outfits - casual or formal. Lovely!

Navy Glitter earrings item
Navy Glitter earrings
$10

Starting bid

Sparkle and shine - beautiful colors!

Two Elegant Jackets item
Two Elegant Jackets
$10

Starting bid

These lovely jackets will ix and match with many outfits and colors. Size 10-14.

Centennial Belt Buckle item
Centennial Belt Buckle
$10

Starting bid

A collector's piece - 1776-1986.

Deer Belt Buckle item
Deer Belt Buckle
$10

Starting bid

An adventurer's dream - feel the forest!

Route 66 License front plates & pins item
Route 66 License front plates & pins
$15

Starting bid

This is the big year! Celebrate the Mother Road!

Gold Locket COllec tion item
Gold Locket COllec tion
$20

Starting bid

Intricate and elegant, these fun and lovely necklaces will intrigue young and old alike - keep your treasured pictures close to you.

Black Beaded Necklace item
Black Beaded Necklace item
Black Beaded Necklace
$15

Starting bid

This elegant piece will compliment so many outfits of varied styles and colors.

Gold Bag item
Gold Bag
$15

Starting bid

Glow your way into the room! Large enough to haul all your important items, yet shiny enough to get noticed.

Black Jewled Glitter Purse item
Black Jewled Glitter Purse
$15

Starting bid

Glitter and gleam - a nicely sized bag to set you apart from the crowd.

Turquoise Paisley Scarf with Small Earrings item
Turquoise Paisley Scarf with Small Earrings
$15

Starting bid

Fun items to compliment all styles and colors of your wardrobe.

Gold & Silver Necklace/Bracelet Duo item
Gold & Silver Necklace/Bracelet Duo
$15

Starting bid

This gold and silver-toned duo will speak to any eye and spark up any outfil.

School Bus and Fun Pig Pin Combo item
School Bus and Fun Pig Pin Combo
$10

Starting bid

These enamel beauties help show your support for children. They bring a smile!

Brown Purse with Fun Details item
Brown Purse with Fun Details
$15

Starting bid

This neutral colored bag supports any outfit, any time of year, and provides plenty of space for all the things you need to bring along.

Multi Toned Necklace item
Multi Toned Necklace item
Multi Toned Necklace
$5

Starting bid

This glittering necklace is an eye-catching beauty.

Gold and crystal necklace item
Gold and crystal necklace
$5

Starting bid

The crystal-like accents of this stunning necklace compliment the gold bangles and fun gold chains.

Black bag with jaguar trim item
Black bag with jaguar trim
$15

Starting bid

THis delightful fun large bag is just what you need to tate about your needed items!

Victorian style broaches item
Victorian style broaches
$15

Starting bid

This luscious duo brings glamour and class to your blouses, jackets, or eveing wear.

Recent Shrine Pin Collection item
Recent Shrine Pin Collection
$10

Starting bid

These fun recent Shrine pins will add years of joy to your blazers, wall art, and more.

Pale Blue Day Dress - new item
Pale Blue Day Dress - new
$10

Starting bid

This elegant day dress/pajama dress is brand new, Soft Surroundings brand, size small. $60 new.

Bangle Bracelet Collection item
Bangle Bracelet Collection
$15

Starting bid

This delightful collection has something for everyone and every outfit. Colorful and fun, it glitters and shines.

Red scarf with white roses item
Red scarf with white roses
$10

Starting bid

A rich silk scarf - about 5 feet long, rectangular, boasts the Nile's white roses on a vivid red background.

Thick handmade Afghan blanket item
Thick handmade Afghan blanket
$10

Starting bid

Thick and warm, this hand-made, navy and white crocheted blanket is the perfect item for snuggling.

Pink vest item
Pink vest
$10

Starting bid

Silky and bright, this pink vest, sized 10 or 12, is a vibrant accent to any outfit.

Native American Art Duo item
Native American Art Duo
$15

Starting bid

Striking and still in the original wrappings, these two Native art pieces will bring beauty and class to any wall of your house.

Native American Blanket item
Native American Blanket
$15

Starting bid

This lovely blanket is perfect for a wall, on top of a sideboard, at the foot of a bed and more. Elegant and artistic, this is a dleight!

Refreshing Lights Wine Duo item
Refreshing Lights Wine Duo
$15

Starting bid

Pino Griegio Light Trio item
Pino Griegio Light Trio
$20

Starting bid

This delightful Pino group will give you refreshment and a calm joy end of day on on a Sunday morning for brunch. Fun and light - make it yours!

Refreshing Floral Blends #1 item
Refreshing Floral Blends #1
$10

Starting bid

A crisp blend of white and rose, this lovely group adds fun and flair to any event or meal. A bargain and it can be yours!

Light & Sweet Collection item
Light & Sweet Collection
$15

Starting bid

Light and sweet, this cool, refreshing group brings you fun to any brunch, lunch or party. A bargain at the starting price -

White & Light Patio Duo item
White & Light Patio Duo
$10

Starting bid

Perfect for the patio on a summer morning or afternoon - crisp and sweet - enjoy if you're lucky enough to win this fun duo!

Pasta Ready Duo item
Pasta Ready Duo
$15

Starting bid

Rich and red, these wines are ready to compliment your pasta - rather made at home or take out - savor and enjoy!

Valentine Trio - Pink, Sweet, and Fun! item
Valentine Trio - Pink, Sweet, and Fun!
$20

Starting bid

This trio can be yours - especially fun if you love pink roses and the foods that go with them - BID!

Pinot Noir Trio - Rich and Robust item
Pinot Noir Trio - Rich and Robust
$25

Starting bid

This trio is a high end savory trio that will compliment steaks, red pasta, and more. A bargain at the starting price - grab it if you can.

Cabernet Lovers Trio item
Cabernet Lovers Trio
$15

Starting bid

Three cabernets for $15? Crazy, huh? Put you bid in and let's see where this goes to support our Shrine ladies!

Lavender dress top and skirt - dressy - size M item
Lavender dress top and skirt - dressy - size M
$10

Starting bid

Very high quality - come check it out in person. A Delightful 90s duo - hardly warn and lovely. Size M.

Red Sequin Cocktail Dress size 8/10 item
Red Sequin Cocktail Dress size 8/10
$15

Starting bid

You can't get this kind of lovely item these days! Startle and impress - a bargain at this price. The detail and quality is amazing! Your money back if it doesn't fit.

Candle Collection #2 item
Candle Collection #2
$5

Starting bid

Those of us that love candles can't get enough - here's your chance!

Ice Bucket with Stand and Glass Base item
Ice Bucket with Stand and Glass Base item
Ice Bucket with Stand and Glass Base
$20

Starting bid

This useful and stunning ice bucket on a glass plate and stand will accent all your events with class. Check it out! A never before opportunity!

Glass Drink Dispenser with Ice Insert and Stand item
Glass Drink Dispenser with Ice Insert and Stand
$40

Starting bid

This is one of the most stunning items in our auction - A large drink dispenser with nozzle and and center class insert for ice. Plus a lid on top and double tiered stand. Absolutely one of a kind - grab it for your parties!

Ice Bucket Sliver Toned and Insulated With Attached Lid item
Ice Bucket Sliver Toned and Insulated With Attached Lid
$30

Starting bid

Another amazing piece - make it yours! This ice bucket is one of a kind and can accentuate your parties and events. Compact and pretty. The attached lid means no clumsy juggling of drink glass, lid and ice scoop!

Glass Crystal Basket item
Glass Crystal Basket item
Glass Crystal Basket
$15

Starting bid

This lovely basket will hold your treasures in style. Gleaming and connected to the past, it will speak to all who see it - and will be treasured by your family forever.

Refreshing Floral Blends #2 item
Refreshing Floral Blends #2
$20

Starting bid

A crisp blend of white and rose, this lovely group adds fun and flair to any event or meal. A bargain and it can be yours!

Refreshing Floral Blends #3 item
Refreshing Floral Blends #3
$20

Starting bid

A crisp blend of white and rose, this lovely group adds fun and flair to any event or meal. A bargain and it can be yours!

Refreshing Floral Blends #4 item
Refreshing Floral Blends #4
$20

Starting bid

A crisp blend of white and rose, this lovely group adds fun and flair to any event or meal. A bargain and it can be yours!

Sweet Duo item
Sweet Duo
$10

Starting bid

Pink favorites.

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