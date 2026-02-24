Daughters of the Nile, Yucca Temple No. 74

Hosted by

Daughters of the Nile, Yucca Temple No. 74

About this event

Sales closed

Wall of Wine Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

6600 Zuni Rd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108, USA

Artistic Rooster item
Artistic Rooster
$5

Starting bid

This bright, whimsical rooster is made from lightweight metal and painted in vivid colors. Brin him home!

Diamond Look Pendant item
Diamond Look Pendant
$10

Starting bid

This glittering gem will draw looks and comments - make it yours!

Dominican Cigar box of 20 Cigars item
Dominican Cigar box of 20 Cigars
$100

Starting bid

These fabulous cigars were purchased at Imperial Shrine, at a $250 value. Wht a steal!

California Collection Reds item
California Collection Reds
$20

Starting bid

This fun collection of California reds has a great diversity and will inspire fun!

Animal Silver Pins item
Animal Silver Pins
$10

Starting bid

A Fun, whimsical collection of animal silver pins - enjoy! They'll add to your joy!

Black & Tan scarf with flower cluster necklace item
Black & Tan scarf with flower cluster necklace
$10

Starting bid

This classic duo will add striking looks to your wardrobe. Quiet and classy, it's a bargain - enjoy!

Champagne Colletion #1 item
Champagne Colletion #1
$30

Starting bid

Crisp and refreshing - enjoy this collection if your bid wins!

Egyptian Look Necklace item
Egyptian Look Necklace
$5

Starting bid

Channel the ancient and enjoy this look - goes with all things Nile and Shrine - and MORE.

Cordial Carousel item
Cordial Carousel item
Cordial Carousel
$10

Starting bid

This lovely and elegant piece will add delight to your dining area and impress your guests. AND - it's FUN!

Floral Jewel Necklace item
Floral Jewel Necklace item
Floral Jewel Necklace
$10

Starting bid

Rainbow hues illuminate any outfit you're wearing with these striking, glittering gems. Lovely! Matching earrings folliow -

Shriner Fez Earrings & Diamond Posts item
Shriner Fez Earrings & Diamond Posts
$10

Starting bid

Honor your Shriner - wear these fabulous Fez earrings. How Fun!

Summer Delight Painting item
Summer Delight Painting
$20

Starting bid

Painted by our own Past Queen Denise Dockenforff, this upbeat, vibrant painting celebrates Spring and Summer.

Hearts and Stars Diamond Look Glitter Earrings item
Hearts and Stars Diamond Look Glitter Earrings item
Hearts and Stars Diamond Look Glitter Earrings
$15

Starting bid

Celebrate life with hearts and stars! These glittering earrings project joy and fire.

California Fun Trio item
California Fun Trio
$10

Starting bid

Fun delicious sweet flavors -check it out. You'll want this!

Pink Purse Duo Michael Kors item
Pink Purse Duo Michael Kors
$20

Starting bid

This never used duo is a must have! A medium sized purse with a cell phone/wallet cute second is a fabulous addition to your complicated life. Get it for YOU! Highest quality and a ery pretty look.

Blue Floral Scarf and Pearl Pin item
Blue Floral Scarf and Pearl Pin
$10

Starting bid

This eye catching floral scarf and pearl pin will compliment any jacket or out fit you have. The sky blue colors are amazing!

Candy Duo - chocolate luciousness item
Candy Duo - chocolate luciousness
$5

Starting bid

These fun candies will bring joy to your familiy. Grab them while you can!

Sake Collection item
Sake Collection
$20

Starting bid

This fun foursome will compliment your take out sushi or Asian dishes with flair.

White Rose Glitter Earrings item
White Rose Glitter Earrings item
White Rose Glitter Earrings
$10

Starting bid

These Nile White Roses will speak to all who see you wear them. Enjoy!

Wine and Basket with Nile Cutting Board item
Wine and Basket with Nile Cutting Board item
Wine and Basket with Nile Cutting Board
$10

Starting bid

This chocolate themed wine with a Nile engraved cutting board will be a short term and long lasting delight - grab it while you can.

Nile Chocolate Wine with Nile Cheeseboard item
Nile Chocolate Wine with Nile Cheeseboard item
Nile Chocolate Wine with Nile Cheeseboard
$25

Starting bid

This is Heaven! Chocolate Wine with a Nile Cheeseboard souvenier for life. Don't miss out - this can be yours!

Goofy Kid (or adult) glasses that wink item
Goofy Kid (or adult) glasses that wink
$5

Starting bid

Have a ton of fun with these! A special cord pulls and make the glasses "wink" - how fun!

Italian Dinner Basket - Chianti Wine & Delightful Fun! item
Italian Dinner Basket - Chianti Wine & Delightful Fun!
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate the best of Italy with Chianti, spaghetti pasta, cream tomato sauce and olives - along with two lovely wine glasses and a sweet kitchen towel. Amazing!

Champagne Group #2 item
Champagne Group #2
$20

Starting bid

A fun and wide-ranging group of sparklings for your parties and just for YOU! The starting bid is very generous - go from there and make this group yours!

Shrine Jackets item
Shrine Jackets
$20

Starting bid

These awesome jackets from the Shrine Phoenix Invitational and the Clear Water Event - one jacket light, and one jacket heavier - will compliment your wardrobe. Make them YOURS!

Three Bed Bath & Body Works 3 Wick Candles item
Three Bed Bath & Body Works 3 Wick Candles
$15

Starting bid

This is a $60 value - these candles are the BEST. Scents are delicious and they will brighten your spring cool nights.

Bear and Lizard Silver Native Pins item
Bear and Lizard Silver Native Pins
$10

Starting bid

These silver darlings sparkle and reflect the desert and forests of New Mexico. They compliment casual and festive outfits, and are forever treasures.

Striking white rose jewels item
Striking white rose jewels item
Striking white rose jewels
$15

Starting bid

This amazing white rose necklace is unique and beautiful. We've included a ruler because this is an large, striking piece that will catch eyes and garner comments.

Diamond look sparkling necklace item
Diamond look sparkling necklace item
Diamond look sparkling necklace
$15

Starting bid

This heart-stopping piece will make any outfit a show-stopper. Affordably priced and a treasure forever.

Striking Blouse & Jacket Duo item
Striking Blouse & Jacket Duo
$15

Starting bid

This lucious and decorative jacket and blouse, size 12-14, is an eye-catcher. It functions as high couture and casual glitz. Come feel them and try them on March 7 or buy them now online before they're snagged up.

Spring floral scarf and double heart pendant necklace item
Spring floral scarf and double heart pendant necklace
$10

Starting bid

Ring in Spring! This pastel floral scarf and the accompanying lovey double heart pearl-colored necklace is perfect for Albuquerue March 2026. Put in your bid!

Fireball Mini Ten Pack item
Fireball Mini Ten Pack
$10

Starting bid

Easy, convenient fun for your events. Who doesn't need this?

Cross jeweled necklace item
Cross jeweled necklace
$15

Starting bid

This sparkling cross necklace is silver toned and adds an eye-catching sparkle to any outfit.

Silver Bracelet Antique item
Silver Bracelet Antique item
Silver Bracelet Antique
$40

Starting bid

This stunning antique silver bracelet is dainty but speaks volumes. It is old and the quality is the best.

Calming Wood Art Set item
Calming Wood Art Set
$15

Starting bid

Handcrafted wood art that reflect a calm and peace. Take it home with you and breathe.

Picnic Pac for Partying item
Picnic Pac for Partying
$20

Starting bid

Mobile, 6 champagne glasses , wine opener, mini cheese board, knife, Kai & Molly towel, and more in an insulated, protected case.

Hot Air Ballon Ride for 2 or 4 or more item
Hot Air Ballon Ride for 2 or 4 or more
$300

Starting bid

Glide in the skies with pilot Shriner Blair Kaufman at a time arranged by you for your guests. Weather dependent and mutually arranged - it'll be FUN!

Turquoise/Green Necklace item
Turquoise/Green Necklace
$15

Starting bid

This Native Silver and Lacquered beauty glitters and shines. Not too large and yet gets attention.

Heart Necklaces - one Silver, on Gold item
Heart Necklaces - one Silver, on Gold
$20

Starting bid

Share the love - sport a gold necklace one day, and a silver another - showing your heart and love.

Work Badge Neck Hanger Collection item
Work Badge Neck Hanger Collection
$20

Starting bid

Glam your work badge - these gleaming neck "hangers" will sport your work badge. Make this collection yours!

Embroidered Red Jacket & Blouse item
Embroidered Red Jacket & Blouse
$20

Starting bid

A rich and eye-catching jacket and blouse - size 12. Grab it!

Mini Champagne Collection item
Mini Champagne Collection
$20

Starting bid

Have a little time? Drink a little wines! How Fun!

European Collection #2 item
European Collection #2
$30

Starting bid

A crisp and cool collection that you will love!

Red Duo - Lucious item
Red Duo - Lucious
$20

Starting bid

A dark dream of reds - high quality and fun!

Rainbow Glitter Necklace item
Rainbow Glitter Necklace item
Rainbow Glitter Necklace
$20

Starting bid

A rainbow of shining colors makes this necklace a perfect "go to" for any occasion.

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