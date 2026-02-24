Wall of Wine Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
This bright, whimsical rooster is made from lightweight metal and painted in vivid colors. Brin him home!
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This glittering gem will draw looks and comments - make it yours!
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These fabulous cigars were purchased at Imperial Shrine, at a $250 value. Wht a steal!
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This fun collection of California reds has a great diversity and will inspire fun!
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A Fun, whimsical collection of animal silver pins - enjoy! They'll add to your joy!
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This classic duo will add striking looks to your wardrobe. Quiet and classy, it's a bargain - enjoy!
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Crisp and refreshing - enjoy this collection if your bid wins!
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Channel the ancient and enjoy this look - goes with all things Nile and Shrine - and MORE.
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This lovely and elegant piece will add delight to your dining area and impress your guests. AND - it's FUN!
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Rainbow hues illuminate any outfit you're wearing with these striking, glittering gems. Lovely! Matching earrings folliow -
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Honor your Shriner - wear these fabulous Fez earrings. How Fun!
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Painted by our own Past Queen Denise Dockenforff, this upbeat, vibrant painting celebrates Spring and Summer.
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Celebrate life with hearts and stars! These glittering earrings project joy and fire.
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Fun delicious sweet flavors -check it out. You'll want this!
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This never used duo is a must have! A medium sized purse with a cell phone/wallet cute second is a fabulous addition to your complicated life. Get it for YOU! Highest quality and a ery pretty look.
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This eye catching floral scarf and pearl pin will compliment any jacket or out fit you have. The sky blue colors are amazing!
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These fun candies will bring joy to your familiy. Grab them while you can!
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This fun foursome will compliment your take out sushi or Asian dishes with flair.
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These Nile White Roses will speak to all who see you wear them. Enjoy!
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This chocolate themed wine with a Nile engraved cutting board will be a short term and long lasting delight - grab it while you can.
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This is Heaven! Chocolate Wine with a Nile Cheeseboard souvenier for life. Don't miss out - this can be yours!
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Have a ton of fun with these! A special cord pulls and make the glasses "wink" - how fun!
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Celebrate the best of Italy with Chianti, spaghetti pasta, cream tomato sauce and olives - along with two lovely wine glasses and a sweet kitchen towel. Amazing!
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A fun and wide-ranging group of sparklings for your parties and just for YOU! The starting bid is very generous - go from there and make this group yours!
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These awesome jackets from the Shrine Phoenix Invitational and the Clear Water Event - one jacket light, and one jacket heavier - will compliment your wardrobe. Make them YOURS!
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This is a $60 value - these candles are the BEST. Scents are delicious and they will brighten your spring cool nights.
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These silver darlings sparkle and reflect the desert and forests of New Mexico. They compliment casual and festive outfits, and are forever treasures.
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This amazing white rose necklace is unique and beautiful. We've included a ruler because this is an large, striking piece that will catch eyes and garner comments.
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This heart-stopping piece will make any outfit a show-stopper. Affordably priced and a treasure forever.
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This lucious and decorative jacket and blouse, size 12-14, is an eye-catcher. It functions as high couture and casual glitz. Come feel them and try them on March 7 or buy them now online before they're snagged up.
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Ring in Spring! This pastel floral scarf and the accompanying lovey double heart pearl-colored necklace is perfect for Albuquerue March 2026. Put in your bid!
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Easy, convenient fun for your events. Who doesn't need this?
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This sparkling cross necklace is silver toned and adds an eye-catching sparkle to any outfit.
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This stunning antique silver bracelet is dainty but speaks volumes. It is old and the quality is the best.
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Handcrafted wood art that reflect a calm and peace. Take it home with you and breathe.
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Mobile, 6 champagne glasses , wine opener, mini cheese board, knife, Kai & Molly towel, and more in an insulated, protected case.
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Glide in the skies with pilot Shriner Blair Kaufman at a time arranged by you for your guests. Weather dependent and mutually arranged - it'll be FUN!
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This Native Silver and Lacquered beauty glitters and shines. Not too large and yet gets attention.
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Share the love - sport a gold necklace one day, and a silver another - showing your heart and love.
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Glam your work badge - these gleaming neck "hangers" will sport your work badge. Make this collection yours!
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A rich and eye-catching jacket and blouse - size 12. Grab it!
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Have a little time? Drink a little wines! How Fun!
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A crisp and cool collection that you will love!
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A dark dream of reds - high quality and fun!
Starting bid
A rainbow of shining colors makes this necklace a perfect "go to" for any occasion.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!