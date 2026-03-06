Wall of Wine Silent Auction 2026 #3 - Even MORE items!

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From Chile and Argentina, if you love Chardonay, snap up this duo.
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Show you pride for our service members at sea!
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A delightful combination of silver and gold sparkling joy!
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More sparkles and gleams to grace your wardrobe.
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This gold and silver colored combo can be your new favorite.
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An instant combination of colorful beaded jewelry to mix and match.
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Fun and whimsical, these earrings want to go home with YOU!
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There's something here for everyone!
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Glittering, these earrings will get noticed!
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Unusual wrist watches that will spark conversation.
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Perfect for any occasion!
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Soothing for home or office.
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Lighted and easy to install and set up - it's a must-have.
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Sparking and never used, these are floral beauties.
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Starting bid
Red Quartet B
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Sweet and soft - warms you in several ways!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!