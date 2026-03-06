Daughters of the Nile, Yucca Temple No. 74

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Daughters of the Nile, Yucca Temple No. 74

About this event

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Wall of Wine Silent Auction 2026 #3 - Even MORE items!

South American Chadonay Duo item
South American Chadonay Duo
$10

Starting bid

From Chile and Argentina, if you love Chardonay, snap up this duo.

Navy Badge Lanyards item
Navy Badge Lanyards
$5

Starting bid

Show you pride for our service members at sea!

Earring Collection #1B item
Earring Collection #1B
$5

Starting bid

A delightful combination of silver and gold sparkling joy!

Earring Combination #2B item
Earring Combination #2B
$5

Starting bid

More sparkles and gleams to grace your wardrobe.

Colorful Necklace item
Colorful Necklace
$5

Starting bid

This gold and silver colored combo can be your new favorite.

Beaded Necklace Collection item
Beaded Necklace Collection
$5

Starting bid

An instant combination of colorful beaded jewelry to mix and match.

Earring Collection #3 item
Earring Collection #3
$5

Starting bid

Fun and whimsical, these earrings want to go home with YOU!

Rings, Pins, and More item
Rings, Pins, and More
$5

Starting bid

There's something here for everyone!

Gold Earring Duo item
Gold Earring Duo
$5

Starting bid

Glittering, these earrings will get noticed!

Wrist Watch Collection #2 item
Wrist Watch Collection #2
$5

Starting bid

Unusual wrist watches that will spark conversation.

20 Notecard Pack Live Laugh Love item
20 Notecard Pack Live Laugh Love
$5

Starting bid

Perfect for any occasion!

Envira Scape Calming Fountain item
Envira Scape Calming Fountain
$5

Starting bid

Soothing for home or office.

Brand New Car Vanity Mirror - Lighted item
Brand New Car Vanity Mirror - Lighted
$5

Starting bid

Lighted and easy to install and set up - it's a must-have.

Earring Duo Never Used item
Earring Duo Never Used
$5

Starting bid

Sparking and never used, these are floral beauties.

Red Duo B item
Red Duo B
$10

Starting bid

Red Group B item
Red Group B
$30

Starting bid

Red Quartet B

Sake Collection #2 item
Sake Collection #2
$20

Starting bid

Sweet Quartet B item
Sweet Quartet B
$30

Starting bid

Vibrant Red Trio B item
Vibrant Red Trio B
$20

Starting bid

Fun Whites B item
Fun Whites B
$30

Starting bid

Upper Crust Whites B item
Upper Crust Whites B
$25

Starting bid

Instapot with Cook Book item
Instapot with Cook Book
$30

Starting bid

X item
X
$2

Starting bid

Love Bear and two heart mugs item
Love Bear and two heart mugs
$5

Starting bid

Sweet and soft - warms you in several ways!

Love bear & Two heart mugs item
Love bear & Two heart mugs
$5

Starting bid

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