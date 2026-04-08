Walla Walla Pride Shop

Wear it loud and proud. This ultra-comfy 100% cotton black tee features a small Walla Walla Gay Pride logo on the front, larger on the back—because one side just isn’t enough. Bold, soft, and made to move with you from festival to afterparty, to the grocery store. this is your go-to statement piece all year long.

Snag yours before they’re gone—limited quantities! Every purchase supports the Walla Walla Pride organization.

Tax included





All merchandise is pickup only — no shipping. Orders can be picked up starting at the 2026 Pride Festival on June 6th at Heritage Square Park in downtown Walla Walla. Can't make it? We'll reach out to arrange a convenient pickup time.