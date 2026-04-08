Walla Walla Pride Shop

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Wear it loud and proud. This ultra-comfy 100% cotton black tee features a small Walla Walla Gay Pride logo on the front, larger on the back—because one side just isn’t enough. Bold, soft, and made to move with you from festival to afterparty, to the grocery store. this is your go-to statement piece all year long.
Snag yours before they’re gone—limited quantities! Every purchase supports the Walla Walla Pride organization.
Tax included
All merchandise is pickup only — no shipping. Orders can be picked up starting at the 2026 Pride Festival on June 6th at Heritage Square Park in downtown Walla Walla. Can't make it? We'll reach out to arrange a convenient pickup time.
The shade of it all. This black cotton snapback cap, featuring the Walla Walla Gay Pride logo, is the perfect blend of effortless cool and bold pride. Adjustable, comfortable, and made to top off any look—from casual hangs to full festival glam, crown yourself accordingly.
Get yours before they sell out! Proceeds go directly to supporting the Walla Walla Pride organization.
Tax included
All merchandise is pickup only — no shipping. Orders can be picked up starting at the 2026 Pride Festival on June 6th at Heritage Square Park in downtown Walla Walla. Can't make it? We'll reach out to arrange a convenient pickup time.
Hydration, but make it pride. This sleek 500ml black aluminum water bottle features the Walla Walla Gay Pride logo for a clean, confident vibe. Lightweight, reusable, and ready for whatever your day, night (or morning) brings—because staying refreshed is always in style.
Limited quantities available—don’t miss out! Every purchase helps support the Walla Walla Pride organization.
Tax included
All merchandise is pickup only — no shipping. Orders can be picked up starting at the 2026 Pride Festival on June 6th at Heritage Square Park in downtown Walla Walla. Can't make it? We'll reach out to arrange a convenient pickup time.
Serving looks and a breeze. This fabulous fan is your must-have festival accessory—lightweight, durable, and dramatic. Whether you’re dancing in the sun or making a dramatic entrance, this Walla Walla Gay Pride logo fan keeps you cool while turning heads.
Hot item, limited supply—grab one while you can! Proceeds benefit the Walla Walla Pride organization.
Tax included
All merchandise is pickup only — no shipping. Orders can be picked up starting at the 2026 Pride Festival on June 6th at Heritage Square Park in downtown Walla Walla. Can't make it? We'll reach out to arrange a convenient pickup time.
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