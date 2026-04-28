Wallace Elementary

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Wallace Elementary

About this raffle

Wallace Elementary Drama Club Raffle

"Read Like Junie B." Basket - single ticket
$3

Dive into giggles and great stories with this “Read Like Junie B.” basket! Packed with books, snacks, fun bookmarks, and a squishy reading buddy, it’s everything your little book lover needs for the perfect reading adventure.


Items inlcuded:

  • Box set of Junie B. Jones books (books 1-4)
  • Scratch n' Sniff food themed bookmarks
  • Clip-on rechargeable reading light
  • Gummi Bears & Pop Corners
  • Large 16 in. Bookworm Squishmallow
  • Bahama Bucks Family Pack
"Read Like Junie B." Basket - Bundle of 5 tickets
$12
This includes 5 tickets

Books, snacks, and a cozy reading buddy—this “Read Like Junie B.” basket has everything your young reader needs to laugh, learn, and love reading!


Items inlcuded:

  • Box set of Junie B. Jones books (books 1-4)
  • Scratch n' Sniff food themed bookmarks
  • Clip-on rechargeable reading light
  • Gummi Bears & Pop Corners
  • Large 16 in. Bookworm Squishmallow
  • Bahama Bucks Family Pack
"Summer Fun!" basket - single ticket
$5

Water park, sweet treats, and sunny-day essentials—this “Summer Fun” basket has everything your family needs for the perfect summer!


Items included:

  • (2) passes to Hawaiian Waters water park
  • Bahama Buck's Family Pack
  • Summer tote bag
  • (2) pool towels
  • water balloons
  • bubbles
  • sidewalk chalk
  • sunscreen
"Summer Fun!" basket - Bundle of 5 tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets

Water park, sweet treats, and sunny-day essentials—this “Summer Fun” basket has everything your family needs for the perfect summer!


Items included:

  • (2) passes to Hawaiian Waters water park
  • Bahama Buck's Family Pack
  • Summer tote bag
  • (2) pool towels
  • water balloons
  • bubbles
  • sidewalk chalk
  • sunscreen
"Family Night Out" basket - single ticket
$7

Dinner, a show, and fun for the whole family! This “Family Night Out” basket includes 4 tickets to The Lion King, plus themed treats and a restaurant gift card.

 

Items included:

  • (4) tickets to Lion King Jr. (Accolade Community Theater) May 16 at 7pm
  • $100 gift card to Shady's Burgersd
  • Lion King stickers and coloring book
  • crayons
  • Timon stuffed animal
  • theater candy & snacks
  • Bahama Bucks Family Pack
"Family Night Out" basket - Bundle of 5 tickets
$25
This includes 5 tickets

Dinner, a show, and fun for the whole family! This “Family Night Out” basket includes 4 tickets to The Lion King, plus themed treats and a restaurant gift card.

 

Items included:

  • (4) tickets to Lion King Jr. (Accolade Community Theater) May 16 at 7pm
  • $100 gift card to Shady's Burgersd
  • Lion King stickers and coloring book
  • crayons
  • Timon stuffed animal
  • theater candy & snacks
  • Bahama Bucks Family Pack
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