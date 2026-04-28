Wallace Elementary Drama Club Raffle

About this raffle
Dive into giggles and great stories with this “Read Like Junie B.” basket! Packed with books, snacks, fun bookmarks, and a squishy reading buddy, it’s everything your little book lover needs for the perfect reading adventure.
Items inlcuded:
Books, snacks, and a cozy reading buddy—this “Read Like Junie B.” basket has everything your young reader needs to laugh, learn, and love reading!
Items inlcuded:
Water park, sweet treats, and sunny-day essentials—this “Summer Fun” basket has everything your family needs for the perfect summer!
Items included:
Water park, sweet treats, and sunny-day essentials—this “Summer Fun” basket has everything your family needs for the perfect summer!
Items included:
Dinner, a show, and fun for the whole family! This “Family Night Out” basket includes 4 tickets to The Lion King, plus themed treats and a restaurant gift card.
Items included:
Dinner, a show, and fun for the whole family! This “Family Night Out” basket includes 4 tickets to The Lion King, plus themed treats and a restaurant gift card.
Items included:
$
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