Wallingford Center Inc.'s Silent Auction, Part 2

Roula Ramadan is mural artist based in North Haven. She began her journey as a mural artist in February, driven by a deep love for art and a passion for transforming spaces with color and creativity. Each mural she paints is a reflection of her imagination and heart, designed to spark joy, connection, and beauty in the communities she serves. She has multiple murals around Connecticut, with her most recent one current displayed at Wallingford Library for their summer reading program. Her work is focused on bring life to walls!
Rachael Rousseau
A 25-year-old mixed media artist based in Wallingford, CT, working across painting, sculpting, sewing, printmaking, illustration, and performance art. A former student of Paier College of Art, I’m currently pursuing a B.A. in Art Education and Art History at Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design. Over the past three years, she has exhibited in local galleries across Connecticut and won multiple awards through college fashion and art contests. This summer, she has been focused on surrealist painting and commissioned work. "I’m proud to be part of such a supportive and creative community."
