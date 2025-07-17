Wallingford Center Inc.'s Silent Chair Auction

“Gone Fishing” Adirondack Chair by Sean Keating 🎣

This one-of-a-kind Adirondack chair is being designed by 17-year-old local Wallingford artist Sean Keating. A self-taught painter, reference drawer, and muse-inspired poet, Sean draws from everyday life to create bold, imaginative work.

Inspired by fishing boats, this chair features nautical elements and textures that evoke calm mornings on the water. It ties into Sean’s larger artistic vision—connecting ordinary objects with emotional depth, much like his “Recycled Objects” and “Of Food” collections.

Sean’s creative journey started young, crafting on the floor without a studio—proving that passion matters more than space. His work has even been showcased on a digital screen at Hartford’s Frontier building.

Take a seat in this chair and feel the spirit of simplicity, water, and wonder.