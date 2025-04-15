Polish National Alliance Of The United States Of Na

Polish National Alliance Of The United States Of Na

Wallingford PNA Ad Book Sales & Sponsorships

171 N Plains Industrial Rd

Wallingford, CT 06492, USA

Back Cover Ad
$500
Pay for the back cover of the Ad Book (Sold Out)
Inside Cover Front
$250
Pay for the Inside Front Cover (Sold Out)
Inside Cover Back
$250
Pay for the Inside Back Cover (Sold Out)
Full Page Ad
$150
IMPORTANT INFORMATION: • Send your ad (.pdf format preferred) and/or questions to [email protected] or text/call Peter Wasilewski at (203) 606-9382 for further information. • The book will be in full color, glossy pages. • All ads are due by Friday, May 30 to give us time to assemble the book. • Anyone who buys an ad and does not submit their media will get one reminder before we change your request to a sponsorship, and we will add the submitter's name at the end of the book. • Likewise, if you intend to pay by check, any unpaid ads will be forfeited if payment is not received by the May 30 deadline.
Half Page Ad
$100
Quarter Page Ad
$75
"Booster" (Business Card) Sponsor
$50
