Wallington Republicans For Unity Fundraiser

About this event
“You can adjust or remove the Zeffy contribution before checkout”
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
One Reserved Table (Includes 10 event tickets)
Event Marketing: Your business logo or family name displayed on your table.
“You can adjust or remove the Zeffy contribution before checkout”
One Premium Reserved Table (Includes 10 event tickets)
VIP Recognition: Special shout-out from the microphone..
Premier Marketing: Your business logo or family name prominently displayed on the main welcome banner and on your table.
“You can adjust or remove the Zeffy contribution before checkout”
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!