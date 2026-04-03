Wallington Republicans For Unity

Hosted by

Wallington Republicans For Unity

About this event

Wallington Republicans For Unity Fundraiser

196 Main Ave

Wallington, NJ 07057, USA

General Admission
$55

“You can adjust or remove the Zeffy contribution before checkout”

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

PATRIOT SPONSOR (Reserved Table)
$500

One Reserved Table (Includes 10 event tickets)
​Event Marketing: Your business logo or family name displayed on your table.

“You can adjust or remove the Zeffy contribution before checkout”

UNITY SPONSOR (Premier Level)
$1,000

One Premium Reserved Table (Includes 10 event tickets)
​VIP Recognition: Special shout-out from the microphone..
​Premier Marketing: Your business logo or family name prominently displayed on the main welcome banner and on your table.

“You can adjust or remove the Zeffy contribution before checkout”

Add a donation for Wallington Republicans For Unity

$

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