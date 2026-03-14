Walnut Creek Banana Baseball Camp: 7/06/26-7/10/26

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About this shop
This dynamic baseball camp is bursting at the seams with energy as it blends traditional baseball skill development with catchy music, choreographed dances, and team challenges. Our enthusiastic staff and specialized curriculum create a positive environment where kids of all abilities can develop their skills and confidence through PLAY! Our development objectives include throwing, catching, hitting, base-running, coordination, balance, body movement, leadership, sportsmanship, teamwork, and self-esteem. Bring your friends or come ready to make new ones.
Buy 1 Dog Rescue Token today! For every 200 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life!
Dog rescue tokens are considered 100% donations. You will receive a charity receipt at checkout for your Dog Rescue Token purchases.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!