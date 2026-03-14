Walnut Creek Banana Baseball Camp: 7/06/26-7/10/26

This dynamic baseball camp is bursting at the seams with energy as it blends traditional baseball skill development with catchy music, choreographed dances, and team challenges. Our enthusiastic staff and specialized curriculum create a positive environment where kids of all abilities can develop their skills and confidence through PLAY! Our development objectives include throwing, catching, hitting, base-running, coordination, balance, body movement, leadership, sportsmanship, teamwork, and self-esteem. Bring your friends or come ready to make new ones.