Walnut Creek BaseballTots

Bring your child's love for baseball to life with Skyhawks BaseballTots! Our fun and engaging program features a variety of dynamic games and activities that help kids develop essential skills while fostering their confidence and passion for the game. Skyhawks coaches create a warm and supportive environment where children of all abilities can learn and grow at their own pace, with lots of encouragement and a big focus on FUN! Our age-appropriate curriculum and modified equipment enable our youngest athletes to explore base-running, hitting, throwing, catching, body movement, coordination, balance, agility, and self-esteem through the power of play. Your child will leave this program with new skills, new friends, and a new love for baseball.