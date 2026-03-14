Walnut Creek Beginning Baseball Camp: 7/06/26-7/10/26

Learning the fundamentals of baseball has never been so much FUN! Participants will be divided into circuit groups to develop their skills and confidence through a series of age-appropriate games and Skyhawks original competitions. Our enthusiastic staff, age-appropriate curriculum, and modified equipment, allow kids of all abilities to learn through play with lots of encouragement and a big focus on fun. Our development objectives include throwing, catching, hitting, base-running, coordination, balance, body movement, leadership, sportsmanship, teamwork, and self-esteem. Your child will leave with new skills, new friends, and a newfound love for baseball!