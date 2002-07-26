Walnut Creek Summer Camp OIympics: 6/29/26-7/02/26

Join us for an action-packed week filled with Skyhawks’ original variations of your favorite sports, including Baseball, Capture the Flag, Dodgeball, Flag Football, Kickball, Soccer, Track and Field, Ultimate, and more! You’ll learn the key rules, strategies, and skills for each sport while also picking up important lessons about teamwork and sportsmanship. Our awesome Skyhawks coaches create a warm and welcoming atmosphere where everyone, no matter their skill level, can enjoy friendly competition, receive lots of encouragement, and simply have a blast! Bring your friends or come make new ones.