Walnut Creek Summer Camp OIympics: 6/29/26-7/02/26

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About this shop
Join us for an action-packed week filled with Skyhawks’ original variations of your favorite sports, including Baseball, Capture the Flag, Dodgeball, Flag Football, Kickball, Soccer, Track and Field, Ultimate, and more! You’ll learn the key rules, strategies, and skills for each sport while also picking up important lessons about teamwork and sportsmanship. Our awesome Skyhawks coaches create a warm and welcoming atmosphere where everyone, no matter their skill level, can enjoy friendly competition, receive lots of encouragement, and simply have a blast! Bring your friends or come make new ones.
Buy 1 Dog Rescue Token today! For every 200 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life!
Dog rescue tokens are considered 100% donations. You will receive a charity receipt at checkout for your Dog Rescue Token purchases.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!