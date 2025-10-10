Walnut Creek Thanksgiving Flag Football Camp

This camp is designed for beginning to intermediate players and aims to provide campers with the skills and confidence to advance in their football journey. Our enthusiastic staff and specialized curriculum allow young athletes to learn and grow through play, with lots of encouragement and a strong emphasis on fun.

Campers are grouped by age to participate in a series of interactive drills, skill-development games, and Skyhawks original competitions. By adding just the right amount of friendly competition, our instruction extends beyond the field, teaching vital life lessons for both sports and life, including respect, teamwork, sportsmanship, integrity, leadership, and self-esteem. Your child will leave this camp with new friends, new skills, and a new passion for Football.

Our development objectives include passing, rushing, catching, route running, route combinations, and flag pulling.

Interested in scrimmaging? Sign up for our Full-Day Camp option, which combines an afternoon of competitive scrimmage with our renowned half-day instructional camp.