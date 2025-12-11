Walnut Creek Volleyball Clinic (Teamwork & Technique) - Winter-Spring Session 2

Get ready to elevate your volleyball game! Designed for beginning and intermediate players, this action-packed clinic is perfect for young athletes eager to sharpen their skills and boost their confidence on the court. Our passionate staff and innovative curriculum create an electrifying atmosphere where young athletes learn and grow through the power of play. Players are grouped by age and ability, diving into energetic drills, skill-enhancing games, unique Skyhawks competitions, and exciting simulated scrimmages. With just the right dose of friendly competition, our instruction goes beyond the court, instilling essential life lessons in respect, teamwork, sportsmanship, integrity, and leadership. Our development objectives include bumping/passing, setting, hitting, serving, and 4-2 positions and rotations. So, bring your friends or come ready to make new ones—it's time for an unforgettable experience that promises to inspire and empower every player!