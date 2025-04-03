Offered by

Walnut Grove Band Boosters

About the memberships

Walnut Grove Band Membership Dues 2025

Full Band Membership
$750

No expiration

This is the full amount your student owes if they are in marching band or color guard AND concert band. DO NOT CHOOSE ANY ADDITIONAL OPTIONS!

Color Guard Only Membership
$700

No expiration

This is the full amount your student owes if they are in Color Guard only. DO NOT CHOOSE ANY ADDITIONAL OPTIONS!

Concert Band Only Membership
$100

No expiration

This is the full amount your student owes if they are in concert band only. DO NOT CHOOSE ANY ADDITIONAL OPTIONS!

Membership Payment #1-All Marching Members
$250

No expiration

This is payment 1 of 3 due May 13, 2025

Membership Payment #2- All Marching Members
$250

No expiration

This is payment 2 of 3 due July 10, 2025

Membership Payment #3- Marching and Concert Members
$250

No expiration

This is payment 3 of 3 due September 5, 2025 This includes Color Guard Members that are in concert band.

Membership Payment #3- Color Guard Only Members
$200

No expiration

This is payment 3 of 3 due September 5, 2025

Shoe Payment
$40

No expiration

Choose this option if you are paying for shoes only.

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