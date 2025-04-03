Walnut Grove Band Membership Dues 2025

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About the memberships
No expiration
This is the full amount your student owes if they are in marching band or color guard AND concert band. DO NOT CHOOSE ANY ADDITIONAL OPTIONS!
No expiration
This is the full amount your student owes if they are in Color Guard only. DO NOT CHOOSE ANY ADDITIONAL OPTIONS!
No expiration
This is the full amount your student owes if they are in concert band only. DO NOT CHOOSE ANY ADDITIONAL OPTIONS!
No expiration
This is payment 1 of 3 due May 13, 2025
No expiration
This is payment 2 of 3 due July 10, 2025
No expiration
This is payment 3 of 3 due September 5, 2025 This includes Color Guard Members that are in concert band.
No expiration
This is payment 3 of 3 due September 5, 2025
No expiration
Choose this option if you are paying for shoes only.
$
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